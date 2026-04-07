Courage to Change
Cape Cod Home / HOME Annual 2026 / Home, Garden & Design
Writer: Chris White / Photographer: Jane Messinger
Courage to Change
Cape Cod Home / HOME Annual 2026 / Home, Garden & Design
Writer: Chris White / Photographer: Jane Messinger
Thoughtful design by Neubauer Ennis Architects and expert craftsmanship by Bannon Custom Builders earns recognition from the Homebuilders & Remodelers Association of Cape Cod.
“You need to have guts to put a modern home in a Cape Cod neighborhood,” says architect Jill Neubauer, referring to Spindrift Hill, the Gold BRICC-award winning house Neubauer Ennis Architects designed in Falmouth. Constructed by Bannon Custom Builders in 2024, Spindrift Hill is a flat-roofed, modern, and high-efficiency home, but it’s a radical departure from the original structure. “It’s actually a quiet-looking home, only one-story tall from the street,” explains Neubauer. “It doesn’t have a big roof that gets in the way, and it doesn’t block anybody’s view, but it has an envelope that says, ‘I’m something else.’”
Want to read this article and more?
Subscribe today to our Digital Edition to gain full access to this article plus every issue of LIFE or HOME for only $9.95.