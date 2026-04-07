Courage to Change

Thoughtful design by Neubauer Ennis Architects and expert craftsmanship by Bannon Custom Builders earns recognition from the Homebuilders & Remodelers Association of Cape Cod.

Gold Winner – Best in Conservation, Engineering, Innovation & Technology as presented by Home Builders & Remodelers Association of Cape Cod.

“You need to have guts to put a modern home in a Cape Cod neighborhood,” says architect Jill Neubauer, referring to Spindrift Hill, the Gold BRICC-award winning house Neubauer Ennis Architects designed in Falmouth. Constructed by Bannon Custom Builders in 2024, Spindrift Hill is a flat-roofed, modern, and high-efficiency home, but it’s a radical departure from the original structure. “It’s actually a quiet-looking home, only one-story tall from the street,” explains Neubauer. “It doesn’t have a big roof that gets in the way, and it doesn’t block anybody’s view, but it has an envelope that says, ‘I’m something else.’”

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Spindrift Hill’s homeowner spent his childhood summers here in the original house, and so he carried memories along with a sense of responsibility for the property. Neubauer says, “His father was an engineer and the original home’s designer. And he designed the home to protect it from the elements. And when you do that, you don’t optimize the view, you don’t optimize the orientation to the view. Which in this case is to the northwest—and on a hill—so tough weather. And so I think it was very brave of this client to say, ‘I love my family, I have beautiful memories of being a family in this house, and yet I so deeply desire a connection to the natural environment to celebrate the view that is there no matter what the...