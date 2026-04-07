Celebrating the Craft, Honoring the Industry

At the 2025 BRICC Awards, a renewed sense of energy, leadership, and purpose signals a dynamic future for Cape Cod’s building industry.

On an early October evening in Harwich Port, the newly reimagined Wychmere Beach Club set the stage with a perfect autumn sunset, for a gathering that is as much about community as it is about craftsmanship. Builders, architects, designers, and tradespeople—many fresh from job sites and project deadlines—brushed off the sawdust and stress of the day, and arrived not simply to celebrate, but to take stock of where their industry stands and where it is headed.

The occasion was the Home Builders & Remodelers Association of Cape Cod’s (HBRACC) biennial BRICC Awards—an event long regarded as the Cape’s highest recognition of excellence in the region’s construction and design field. But in 2025, the atmosphere carried something more: a renewed sense of momentum, a widening of participation, and an unmistakable energy that reflects both legacy and evolution.

At the center of that shift is HBRACC’s new Executive Director, Stefanie Coxe, whose leadership arrives at a pivotal moment for the organization. With a clear sense of purpose and a forward-looking perspective, Coxe is helping to guide the association into its next chapter—one that balances the traditions of Cape Cod craftsmanship with the realities of a changing industry.

“The BRICC Awards aren’t just about beautiful homes—they’re about elevating professional standards across the Cape. When we raise the bar, everyone benefits—homeowners, tradespeople, and our communities,” Coxe says.

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With nearly 200 submissions across 38 categories, the sold-out gala showcased an impressive breadth of work—from large-scale custom homes to finely detailed renovations, kitchens, baths, and...