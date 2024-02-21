Somewhere, beyond the sea…

Improvements to the Cape’s premier oceanfront destination makes Wychmere Beach Club the ultimate seaside beach haven.

For those seeking the ultimate in coastal elegance in a venue, Wychmere Beach Club has long been the consummate choice. This luxurious waterfront site spans close to 20 acres in the quaint seaside town of Harwich and with its panoramic views of Nantucket Sound, it has long been the choice for special functions and events for decades. New bride Melanie Antone echoes the sentiment of so many who seek the nautical grandeur of Wychmere, “As a local who lives in Orleans, I had attended a wedding held on the Hydrangea Lawn, with the reception in the Harbor Room. The dreamy atmosphere, delicious food, and amazing staff made it such a memorable event that I knew I wanted it for my own wedding venue. It has the perfect mix of feeling luxurious, with all its beautiful views, while also feeling comfortable and intimate.”

Gold

Outstanding Engineering Project

The history of the storied property dates to the late 1800s when local resident Levi Edric Snow paid a mere $250 for a parcel of land on which he built an eight-room cottage for his family. Snow’s seaside cottage drew so much attention that he tacked an addition on to the original structure and began to invite and charge guests. The addition turned hotel evolved over time to include a wholesale seafood business run by Snow’s grandson and family, right off the dock at the busy harbor. A hub for visitors and locals alike, Levi’s great-grandsons transformed the property into what became arguably the Cape’s most beloved seasonal business, Thompson’s Clam Bar.

Want to read this article and more? Subscribe today to our Digital Edition to gain full access to this article plus every issue of LIFE or HOME for only $9.95. Login Subscribe

Looking ahead to its third iteration, Wychmere’s current owners realized that key...