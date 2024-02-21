Hart & Soul of the Home

Chuck Hart and the entire team at Lewis & Weldon apply their expertise, innovation and creativity to the heart of the home: the kitchen.

The recent BRICC Awards (Builders and Remodelers Industry of Cape Cod) hosted and awarded by the Home Builders and Remodelers Association of Cape Cod, had the team from Lewis & Weldon leaving the festivities once again with an armful of sparkling crystal awards.

Gold

Excellence in Remodeling: Kitchen ($150,000 – $250,000)

Photography supplied by Lewis & Weldon



A perennial favorite at the ceremony that recognizes some of the most innovative and creative building projects across the region, Lewis & Weldon walked away with three awards—one Gold and two Silver—for kitchen projects that are each unique and all extraordinary. Chuck Hart, founder and principal of the full service building and remodeling firm that has been transforming homes for over 20 years says, “For us, it isn’t about shouting about our wins from the rooftops—we are a bit more low-key than that—but as an opportunity to recognize the hard work our team invests every day, into every project we take on, that makes all of this worth it.”

The following projects clearly represent the commitment and success Hart cites when praising the Lewis & Weldon team.

Transitional Seaside Kitchen – Gold

Lewis & Weldon remodeled this client’s home 18 years ago, the opportunity to not only refresh and update the home, was enhanced this time by working one-on-one with the husband who had purchased the home in a recent divorce. With the opportunity for him to be more hands-on this time around the project focused on creating a space that was uniquely his.

An old-world Tuscan kitchen emerged as a beautiful light-filled space with a...