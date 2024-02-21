Special Spaces: Stay Awhile

Style meets comfort in this barn-inspired guesthouse designed to make you feel right at home.

Gold

Excellence in New Single Family Home Design and Contruction:

(under $1,000,000)

Theodor Suess Geisel said, “You never know the value of a moment until it becomes a memory.” For the owners of this remarkable guesthouse in Orleans, whose goal was to give their visitors the gift of special moments and memories, the adage is true. This BRICC award-winning project built by Cape Associates and designed by Architect Sibel Asantugrul, AIA of S.A. Architecture, combines simplicity and functionality to result in a harmonious home away from home.

Unlike other properties where a guesthouse is often tucked in the back and off to a side as an afterthought to the main house, this handsome home is the first thing you’ll see as you meander down the winding gravel driveway, suggesting that here, you’ll feel less like a guest and more at home. Asantugrul says, “The house becomes a focal point as you enter the property. The idea was to give privacy between the guest and the main house, but also for the neighbors on both sides.” In keeping with the rest of the Mayflower Point neighborhood, where the landscaping tends to lean toward honoring the natural beauty of the area, the property is tucked among the trees.

Designed for the homeowner’s grown children whose families are expanding, the home is a perfect space to spend time when not at the main house. “The concept was to design something simple and reminiscent of New England barns which is very contextual as the surrounding neighborhood has many properties with detached guest houses and many look like barns. I have always loved them, and...