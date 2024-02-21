Cape Cod HOME

Premium is the Point

Writer: Julie Craven Wagner

Writer: Julie Craven Wagner


Premium Plywood + Specialties offers a showroom full of best-in-class products and knowledgeable associates ready to share their expertise.

Gold Best Showroom or Sales Center
Silver Best Website

When Michael Whitelaw, branch manager at Premium Plywood + Specialties on Bearses Way in Hyannis, was tasked with creating a new showroom for the business which provides builders and homeowners with a myriad of building products, he carefully considered the task at hand. “We have actually tweaked the layout, design and presentation of products in the showroom several times since we moved in here,” Whitelaw observes. The space, which immediately inspires a sense of competence and capability in its tidy and approachable layout and organization, is a collection of carefully and thoughtfully curated products that represent best-in-class status—or in this case premium.

Premium Plywood + Specialties is a division of Nantucket’s Marine Home Center and was born initially to meet the demand for premium grade plywood for the island’s burgeoning building activity. Today, the busy extension of Nantucket’s “hardware store, and so much more” is a critical player in the Cape’s own bustling building community. A large and spacious drive-in lumber yard is a hive of activity and contractors receive their orders for specialty plywood, hardwood and composite materials that are used in residential, commercial and marine applications such as cabinetry, built-ins, millwork and paneling. The Hyannis showroom recently earned a Gold BRICC (Builders and Remodelers Industry of Cape Cod) award from the Home Builders & Remodelers Association of Cape Cod for the impressive space which complements the core plywood business with a fully-functional Marvin window and door display space, a Farrow & Ball paint and wallpaper station complete with sample pots of the bespoke décor company’s high-quality paints and hand-printed wallcoverings, a Rev-A-Shelf display for the latest in...

Julie Craven Wagner

Julie Craven Wagner began her experience with Cape Cod Life in 2010 when she joined the sales team after 10 years of working with local businesses on the Cape and Islands with WMVY. In addition to sales, she is the Associate Publisher/Editor of Cape Cod LIFE, Cape Cod HOME, and Cape Cod ART. Growing up on the Outer Cape has given her a unique perspective of life on Cape Cod, from tip to bridge, and that is reflected in her appreciation and presentation of stories found within the pages of our publications. Julie lives in North Falmouth with her husband, Eric, and their yellow lab, Enzo. When she finds free time, she enjoys her Cape Cod life sailing on Buzzards Bay, spending time on the beach in Wellfleet, or exploring Martha’s Vineyard.