Premium is the Point

Premium Plywood + Specialties offers a showroom full of best-in-class products and knowledgeable associates ready to share their expertise.

Gold Best Showroom or Sales Center

Silver Best Website

When Michael Whitelaw, branch manager at Premium Plywood + Specialties on Bearses Way in Hyannis, was tasked with creating a new showroom for the business which provides builders and homeowners with a myriad of building products, he carefully considered the task at hand. “We have actually tweaked the layout, design and presentation of products in the showroom several times since we moved in here,” Whitelaw observes. The space, which immediately inspires a sense of competence and capability in its tidy and approachable layout and organization, is a collection of carefully and thoughtfully curated products that represent best-in-class status—or in this case premium.

Want to read this article and more? Subscribe today to our Digital Edition to gain full access to this article plus every issue of LIFE or HOME for only $9.95. Login Subscribe

Premium Plywood + Specialties is a division of Nantucket’s Marine Home Center and was born initially to meet the demand for premium grade plywood for the island’s burgeoning building activity. Today, the busy extension of Nantucket’s “hardware store, and so much more” is a critical player in the Cape’s own bustling building community. A large and spacious drive-in lumber yard is a hive of activity and contractors receive their orders for specialty plywood, hardwood and composite materials that are used in residential, commercial and marine applications such as cabinetry, built-ins, millwork and paneling. The Hyannis showroom recently earned a Gold BRICC (Builders and Remodelers Industry of Cape Cod) award from the Home Builders & Remodelers Association of Cape Cod for the impressive space which complements the core plywood business with a fully-functional Marvin window and door display space, a Farrow & Ball paint and wallpaper station complete with sample pots of the bespoke décor company’s high-quality paints and hand-printed wallcoverings, a Rev-A-Shelf display for the latest in...