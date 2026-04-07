Building Business: Clancy Construction

Showstopper

Clancy Construction takes advantage of an unexpected new space to showcase their considerable talent and craftsmanship against the backdrop of Vineyard Sound.

Sunlight glints off the water at Falmouth Harbor, filling the windows of Clancy Construction’s design studio with a warm, inviting glow. Nestled in this coastal setting, the studio offers inspiration at every turn, from carefully curated materials to thoughtfully arranged finishes, creating a space where ideas take shape. For nearly 25 years, Clancy Construction has been turning homeowners’ visions into dream homes across Cape Cod, and the studio itself has become a signature part of that process, recently earning the Gold Award for the Best Showroom at the BRICC Awards.

Gold Winner – Best Showroom or Sales Center as presented by Home Builders & Remodelers Association of Cape Cod. Photos provided by Clancy Construction.

“Quality craftsmanship has always been at the forefront of everything we do,” says owner Greg Clancy. “From concept to completion, our goal is to guide clients through every stage, from the first sketch to the moment they step into their finished home. Seeing a vision come to life with the same team that helped shape it is incredibly rewarding.”

The showroom came to life unexpectedly: a few years ago, a car crashed into the building next door. While helping with repairs, Clancy Construction was offered the space, and out of that unforeseen moment, a design studio was born just steps from the office.

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Every project begins with a conversation, often around a table in the studio, where sketches are spread out and ideas are spoken aloud for the first time. The architectural team listens closely, translating wish lists into thoughtful layouts that feel both inspired and grounded in the way a family...