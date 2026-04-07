Special Spaces: Blurring the Lines

As part of a long-evolving coastal renovation, a once modest primary bath has been reimagined into an award-winning retreat—where thoughtful design unfolds into a seamless indoor-outdoor experience.

Gold Winner – Best Remodel: Bathroom/Laundry as presented by Home Builders & Remodelers Association of Cape Cod.

On Saquatucket Bluffs in Harwich Port, a 1985 home overlooking the harbor has been quietly evolving for years. What began in 2018 as a living room and façade refresh gradually expanded into a thoughtful, multi-phase renovation—each chapter building upon the last.

Now, the most recent phase—a complete redesign of the first-floor primary suite bath—has earned a Gold BRICC Award distinction, proving once again that thoughtful sequencing and clear vision yield exceptional results.

The original bathroom was narrow, functional, and dated. Its proportions posed a design challenge: longer than it was wide, it lacked both visual drama and spatial flow. Rather than force a traditional layout anchored by a freestanding tub, McPhee Associates reoriented the experience entirely where the shower would become the star.

What distinguishes this award-winning bath is not simply its finishes—though those are exquisite—but its spatial choreography, where an inspired layout unfolds in deliberate stages.

The entry reveals a custom quarter sawn white oak double vanity by Russo Woodworking Inc., its warm grain grounding the room and echoing the kitchen island installed during a previous renovation phase. Above, Robern mirrored medicine cabinets are flanked by elongated glass-rod sconces from Visual Comfort in aged brass—sleek and contemporary, yet softened by their warm metallic finish. Underfoot, 4-inch Calacutta Gold marble hex tiles establish quiet luxury. The marble continues onto the countertops, creating visual continuity and reinforcing the bath’s timeless sensibility.

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Beyond the vanity and sculptural freestanding tub—an elegant selection...