Mastering the Trade: Jack Carroll

With nearly four decades of experience in the mortgage industry, Rockland Trust Senior Mortgage Loan Officer Jack Carroll has been helping clients navigate the home financing process since 1988. Over the course of his career, he has guided thousands of homeowners and prospective buyers through every stage of securing a mortgage, from first-time purchases to refinancing and investment properties.

Today, Jack is sharing his insight on current housing and lending trends to help buyers and homeowners make informed, confident decisions in an evolving market. His depth of knowledge, steady guidance, and long-standing commitment to client success provide reassurance during what is often one of life’s most significant financial decisions. With Jack’s expertise and the trusted support of Rockland Trust, customers can feel confident they are partnering with the right bank to help them successfully navigate these important new chapters.

CCH: What are you seeing in terms of inventory and buyer demand, and how is that changing buyers’ negotiating power?

JC: In 2025, we saw the market become more balanced. Inventory increased a bit, and some of the buyer chaos left the market. As we enter 2026, we expect more of the same. A consistent and balanced market where sellers still see good demand and buyers are not getting into significant bidding wars. It’s a return to a more normalized, healthier housing market.

CCH: How are these shifts impacting affordability on the Cape? Are buyers starting to see some relief compared to more recent years?

Want to read this article and more? Subscribe today to our Digital Edition to gain full access to this article plus every issue of LIFE or HOME for only $9.95. Login Subscribe

JC: You can definitely make the case that purchasing a home is more affordable now than a year ago. While prices are still high, homebuyers are not having to overbid for homes, and that, combined with mortgage rates that are over 1% lower than a year ago, is making the market...