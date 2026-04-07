Readers’ Resource: Distinctive Pergolas

Elevated Outdoors

Distinctive Pergolas is a subsidiary of the family-owned design-build firm MKE Development Corp., a company that proudly celebrated its 20th year in business this past November. With deep roots in construction, engineering, and project management, the team brings decades of hands-on experience to every project. That foundation shapes how Distinctive Pergolas approaches its work: pergolas aren’t decorative extras, but carefully engineered architectural structures designed to perform beautifully and stand the test of time.

From the outset, Distinctive Pergolas has differentiated itself through custom design, engineering-driven craftsmanship, and a highly personalized customer experience. There are no one-size-fits-all solutions; every pergola is thoughtfully tailored to the architecture of the home or commercial venue, the surrounding landscape, and how the space will actually be used day to day. The team of seasoned professionals collaborates closely with homeowners, architects, designers, and builders to ensure each structure feels like an intentional extension of the property.

Their design decisions are guided by proportion, sightlines, functionality, and long-term performance. It’s a careful balance of form and purpose, resulting in outdoor spaces that look and work even better. That vision comes to life through craftsmanship. Distinctive Pergolas works exclusively with premium, aircraft-grade aluminum pergola systems engineered to withstand the demands of New England weather, from high winds and heavy snow to rain and summer heat. Attention to detail is evident in every connection and finish, ensuring each pergola is as durable and reliable as it is attractive.

Equally important is the company’s commitment to service. As a family-run, design-build business, Distinctive Pergolas offers a hands-on, collaborative experience from the first conversation through final installation. Clients work directly with a knowledgeable team that values clear communication, realistic timelines, and problem-solving. The approach is simple but effective: design with intention, build with integrity, and treat every project with care. The result is outdoor spaces that feel considered, well-executed, and built to last.

Drawing on decades of construction experience, the team recognized early on that pergolas could—and should—do more than just frame a space. What began as a response to a practical need evolved into a core focus of the business: creating engineered, architectural outdoor environments that offer real coverage, climate control, and long-term durability while maintaining a clean, elegant aesthetic. With modern advancements like adjustable louvers, smart technology, retractable screens, sliding or folding glass walls, heaters and lighting, Distinctive Pergolas designs and installs sophisticated, multi-season outdoor spaces that allow people to live and entertain beyond traditional limitations.

A pergola has the power to transform a property by creating a purposeful transition between indoors and out, and a well-designed pergola elevates spaces into true extensions of a home or a venue. They provide structure, coverage, and flexibility—defining spaces for dining, entertaining, relaxation, or hospitality while providing protection from sun and the ever-shifting New England weather! They extend the usable season of an outdoor space without the complexity of a traditional addition.

Distinctive Pergolas bridges tradition with modern living by adding architectural presence and balance and the result is a structure that feels timeless yet adaptable—enhancing daily life, increasing long-term value, and encouraging people to spend more time outdoors, comfortably and in style.

Contact Kathy Egasti at sales@distinctivepergolas.com to learn more and to view their projects visit distinctivepergolas.com.