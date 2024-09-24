Crafting Dream Coastal Celebrations

Locals and visitors alike have chosen Cape Cod time and again as the place to begin their union. The breathtaking coastal views, upscale venues and the extraordinary and creative vendors intersect to make a Cape Cod wedding an unforgettable one. These talented professionals aren’t simply providing a service, but they are artisans who infuse each event with their unique character and special touch. Learn about these businesses and how they can add a distinctive piece of Cape Cod to your occasion.

Seaside Bridal Couture

Seaside Bridal Couture was founded on the belief that every bride deserves to have her dream wedding. That journey begins with finding the perfect dress. Melane Wayburn, the owner and visionary behind Seaside Bridal Couture, has been in the wedding industry for over 12 years, and has made it her mission to ensure that every bride who steps into her boutique receives the highest level of personalized care. From the moment a bride enters, she is greeted with warmth and expertise, setting the tone for an unforgettable experience.

At Seaside Bridal Couture, the focus extends far beyond just selling wedding dresses. Wayburn and her dedicated team offer a comprehensive range of services, including meticulous alterations, bespoke customizations, and professional cleaning, all designed to give each bride a gown that reflects her unique style and vision. Wayburn understands the profound emotional...