Crystal Vision

A beloved Orleans lake anchors a new residence full of thoughtful and functional design.

When a Boston-area family first set foot on a rare piece of lakeside property in Orleans—where a former summer camp sat nestled among the pines on Crystal Lake—they felt an instant connection. The property, with its rustic roots and quiet charm, seemed to whisper possibilities: a place for generations to gather, for lazy afternoons by the water, and for lifelong memories to take shape. They imagined a home that would honor the spirit of the land while embracing modern living—one that felt as if it had always belonged there, woven into the Cape Cod vernacular.

Bringing this vision to life was architect David Boronkay of Slocum Hall Design Group, interior designer Michelle Woeller of Summerland Homes and Gardens of Osterville, and Eastham-based Cape Associates. The result is a home that seamlessly blends the natural surroundings with thoughtful architecture and interior design, a place where tradition and modernity coexist in harmony.

For Boronkay, the project was a natural fit. He had already worked with the homeowners on their primary residence in Newton and knew their tastes, their lifestyle, and how they envisioned family life. When they purchased the Crystal Lake property, they called him right away. And he immediately knew that he would be creating a sense of place on this unique property.

“This piece of land had been a summer camp, with informal buildings scattered across the lot,” Boronkay explains. “Our goal was to create something that felt like it had grown over time, as if it had always been there.” The central mass of the home—now the great room—was designed as a nod to the camp’s former social hall, with its broad gables and welcoming scale. From there, the...