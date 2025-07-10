A Whisper of Luxury

Upon entering this airy New Seabury home, an immediate serenity overcomes the senses. A neutral color palette blends edges and lines; natural materials bring the tranquility of the coast and the abundance of natural light complements both. Everything is intentional, whispering elevated luxury in an approachable, family-oriented manner. This is the mission of Katie Murphy founder and principal designer of Port and Dune Interiors.

Raised in Sandwich, Murphy self describes as a creative. After attaining her undergraduate degree in business at Boston College, Murphy went on to receive an advanced degree in art from Tufts University. Always knowing she wanted to own her own business, she followed in her father and grandfather’s entrepreneurial footsteps and opened Port and Dune, a boutique interior design firm servicing the New England area.

Her designs originate in a soulful desire to create spaces that invite connection. “Growing up, my Mom was able to create space for each person who stepped inside our home to experience an immediate sense of warmth and joy,” Murphy says. That nurturing environment fostered Murphy’s creative curiosities.

Port and Dune’s proof of concept is a newly constructed home in New Seabury. While homeowner Theresa Palermo and her husband grew up around the Cape and Boston area, the couple now lives in Dallas, Texas. Itching to return to the Cape, and have a space to make new memories with their children like the ones they have themselves, Palermo and her husband decided to purchase a home.

The vision was clear: a generational home that could welcome their parents, children and future grandchildren while standing up to sandy toes and messy possibilities. Seeking a retreat and future nostalgia, the couple bought the home and sought a designer...