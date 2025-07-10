Harmonic Convergence

The Reincarnation of The Cranberry

With deep roots in Eastern philosophies such as the Tao, James Redfield’s 1993 novel The Celestine Prophecy popularized the axiom that, “Where attention goes energy flows; where intention goes energy flows.” Perhaps he stated the obvious, but one house in a secluded throwback Brewster neighborhood near the shores of Cape Cod Bay exemplifies these truths to magnificent result. A team of two sisters and their spouses purchased a home in this beloved neighborhood. Along with the neighborhood architect; a builder setting forth on his first solo project; and Falmouth-based interior designer, Jennifer Perini; the team focused their intentions and attention like sunlight through a magnifying glass to craft a gorgeous shingle-style cottage that marries tradition with the future, Cape charm with a plan for contemporary living.

Sisters Kim and Kristen grew up summering in this cozy neighborhood, as had their mother, so their roots run deep. They knew that a rebuild here needed to be done thoughtfully, especially since the first incarnation of the cottage—named The Cranberry—had been a fixture since about 1907. “The previous owners are from a family that’s been here longer than ours has,” says Kim. “We love this neighborhood. No matter where else we’ve lived, this is always home, and we always have come back here to spend summers with our families.” Despite their nostalgia, however, the house needed major changes, so after four years of ownership, they decided to get to work on an update. Kim says, “We were very cognizant of fitting into the neighborhood, so we felt strongly about going with the shingle-style and keeping it The Cranberry, sticking with the cranberry-colored trim and windows.” ...