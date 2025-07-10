Style by Design

By opening Alex & Co. in Osterville, Alexandra Slote realizes her dream of creating a full-service design center in Osterville.

Interior designer Alexandra Slote knows a thing or two about what it takes to create a home on Cape Cod. The talented and experienced designer has appointed, furnished and finished homes for clients for almost 20 years, and in 2022 when she and her husband built a new home for their family, she quickly discovered the Cape didn’t provide a solution for many of her needs. “When we built our house here in Osterville, I was looking for a variety of things, and for me it is literally a part of my DNA, my first choice is always to support local businesses,” she explains. “Despite how hard I tried to shop locally, I just couldn’t find anywhere to buy things right then and there. And I thought, ‘Gosh, Osterville really needs a place where people can stop in and buy things off the floor; finish their houses; or even just get ready for guests and get whatever they need.’”

Want to read this article and more? Subscribe today to our Digital Edition to gain full access to this article plus every issue of LIFE or HOME for only $9.95. Login Subscribe

After finishing their house, Slote says their realtor called in response to her request to find office space for her Boston-based interior design business so she could work while on the Cape. “Our real estate agent called us and said, ‘I’ve got more than office space. I’ve got an entire building that just came up.’ I went and looked at it, and immediately thought, ‘That’s it. That’s going to be a store.’” The space at 857 Main Street in Osterville village had been the home to Checkerberry Interiors for decades. The iconic property had become a mainstay in the quiet village, not only for the welcoming broad steps that...