Mastering the Trade: Doreve Nicholaeff



CCH: When did you first envision architecture as a career?

DN: At a young age not only was I intrigued by shapes, forms and geometry but was also fascinated by nature and biology. My career path was set in motion to study biochemistry, however at the age of seventeen I decided that I wanted to explore the built environment. I was fascinated that spaces could evoke different emotions.

CCH: How does the eye of an artist inform your design work?

DN: Art, design, and architecture are all informed by a creative spirit. A built structure on a piece of land is not unlike studying a painting on a canvas. Understanding formal relationships, whether it’s a line, a plane, or positive or negative spaces, are all part of the design process.

Doreve Nicholaeff

Architect + Founder

Doreve Nicholaeff Architecture

CCH: What have you learned about building wonderful relationships with your clients and your building partners?

DN: Much of what I love to do is lead a client on a journey when building a new home or renovating an existing one. Relationships are built on trust and respect. The involvement of our clients and our building partners allows for a strong collaboration for all aspects of the project. Everyone on the team brings their expertise to the discussion and this allows us to push each other to think about solutions in a different way.

CCH: How do you know you are moving down a path of success with a client?

DN: When I sense an excitement from the client it spurs us on to develop the design. It is our job to continue to garner this energy throughout the process and work toward ongoing joy.

CCH: How do you counsel your younger associates?

DN: The team is always involved...