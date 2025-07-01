Dream Weaver

Actress and producer Michelle Romano transforms her dreams to the screen with a new dramatic series filmed on Cape Cod.

Massachusetts native Michelle Romano always envisioned a career where she could fully embrace her passion for dramatic expression. From a young age, talent shows and pageants became the training ground for building the confidence and poise she didn’t naturally possess. As a young girl who didn’t fit the conventional mold of a Hollywood starlet, Romano often felt overlooked. “I was told I wasn’t pretty enough to be an actress and that I should ‘do something else,’” she recalls. And while that was painful, it also lit a fire in her. Instead of backing down, Romano chose to challenge the industry’s standards.

“I fought to prove them wrong—to show that beauty isn’t just defined by Hollywood’s shallow lens. It frustrated me to realize that I was being judged on something as superficial as my appearance—and that, because of how I looked, some believed I could never live out my dream.” Rather than accept that narrative, she let it fuel her. That frustration turned into fire—a deep determination to prove that talent, passion, and perseverance matter more than surface-level beauty.

“I committed myself to telling stories that mattered, to portraying real people with depth and complexity. In doing so, I discovered my purpose wasn’t just to chase my own dream—it was to pave the way for others like me who had been told they didn’t belong. I wanted to show them that they do—and that success isn’t defined by fitting a mold, but by breaking it.”

Today, Romano channels those hard-earned lessons into a mission bigger than herself. “My mission is to encourage anyone who shares a dream—to show them that with hard work, resilience, and self-belief, anything is possible.” Her journey hasn’t been easy. “Nothing was handed to me,” she says. “I had to work really hard to prove myself more than most. I had to just show up, put in the work, and figure it out on my own. I had to earn everything I have.” Those dreams she earned include several film and television roles over the past three decades.

Growing up in the 90s, Romano was drawn to dramatic, emotionally charged series such as Beverly Hills, 90210, and later found insipration in shows such as Gossip Girl, One Tree Hill, and The OC—dramas that painted a fantastical vision of adolescence and young adulthood. A transformative trip to Chatham, however, would spark a new vision. It was during a summer visit that Romano was captivated by the unparalleled beauty of the Cape, immediately envisioning how a dramatic series could unfold in this idyllic setting.

Standing on the staircase at Chatham Bars Inn, gazing out over the water, she recalls, “I could immediately picture the characters, the drama—woven with fashion, scandal, and the influence of high society. It was clear to me that this town had the perfect backdrop for a series I wanted to create, and from that moment, I had the premise in my mind for a dramatic show set right here in Chatham.”

That was in 2019, and like most worthwhile endeavors, it took time to fully evolve. Romano enlisted screenwriter Amber Karlins, whose work she had long admired, to help bring her vision to life. Together, they created three seasons of high-stakes drama, romance and cliff-hangers. The series is aimed at both young adults and older viewers—much like the shows Romano loved as a teen.

This past year, Romano’s dream began to take shape as she commenced filming Season 1 on Cape Cod. Romano, who stars in the series and serves as its co-creator and producer, is independently producing the project through her company, Roman Media Productions. This venture has been a true labor of love—one that relies as much on creativity as community support. “We had to be resourceful,” she explains. “I posted on social media and reached out to local Chambers of Commerce and businesses. The response was amazing! We received an overwhelming amount of support—from homeowners to small businesses and private venues.”

Episode 2 brings the entire cast together for a lavish party filmed on location at Wequassett Resort and Golf Club in Harwich. The vision for the showwas realized not only through creative drive, but with the invaluable support of a dedicated team. “We couldn’t have pulled this off without such an exquisite location and an incredible events team behind us,” Romano says. “Every detail was meticulously crafted, from the decor to the overall event design, thanks to the talented teams at Babes in Business Boston & Champagne and Confetti. Their collaborative effort helped bring the world to life, adding layers of authenticity and elegance to the production. It is this attention to detail that made the series feel not only like a passion project, but a labor of love shared by many.”

Romano flew most of the cast members in for a party scene—many of whom are West Coast regulars in a wide variety of film, television and stage roles—and along with the help of local hospitality partners like The Platinum Pebble Boutique Inn and Inn on the Beach, both in Harwich, housed them for the multiple days of shooting. Without revealing too much of the plot or the noteworthy actors, Romano explains the premise of the party scene. “The event is thrown by the most prominent family in Chatham,” she says. “It’s an extravagant event for both the younger and older characters, filled with social intrigue and scandal. The party serves as a pivotal moment in the series, setting the stage for deepening personal conflicts and unexpected alliances.”

As the characters mix and mingle in a high-society atmosphere, secrets begin to unravel. Romano teases that the tension between the generational divide only adds more layers to the drama—making the party both a spectacle and a battleground for power, love, and betrayal. “What makes this event so captivating,” she says, “is not just the lavish setting, but how it mirrors the complex dynamics of our characters’ lives.”

For cast as well as crew, it was a collaborative effort to bring in the right team for this project. Romano hand-picked individuals from a lifetime of creative collaborations. “It became a running joke that planning all the details for this shoot was like planning a wedding,” she says. “Everyone who worked on this project is someone I love and value. It means the world that they showed up for me.” One longtime friend told Romano during filming, “I hope you take a moment to just take all this in. Be in the moment, this is the realization of your dream.”

Over the years, Romano and Karlins (co-creators/producers) faced numerous suggestions to either sell the series entirely or scale it back to a more manageable production. But both were determined not to compromise on the scale and vision they had worked so hard to create. It wasn’t an easy choice. With every obstacle, there was a moment of doubt, but Romano’s resolve only strengthened. By staying true to the dream, Romano and Karlins not only protected the integrity of the project, but they also created something bigger than either could have imagined. “I am so proud of what we accomplished,” Romano says. “It’s not just about the series anymore—it’s about proving that if you believe in something enough, and are willing to put in the work, nothing can stand in your way.”

The production also benefited from the undeniable charm of Cape Cod, with local spots becoming an essential character in the series itself. From private homes to iconic landmarks, the natural beauty of the Cape served as the perfect backdrop for the drama that unfolded on screen, ensuring the production was authentic and seamlessly integrated into its environment.

The series has already garnered attention for its dynamic storytelling and lavish production values. With episodes filmed both on location and in Los Angeles sound stages, the blend of real-world and cinematic backdrops creates a visually rich and unique viewing experience. Romano credits the talented crew, including Emmy-winning director Sonia Blangiardo, cinematographers Will Greenberg from Los Angeles, and Massachusetts local Robert Berson, who shot the second unit’s footage, for bringing the series’ visual elements to life.

As the project continues to develop, Romano is looking ahead with the anticipation building among fans and investors alike. “I’ve been so amazed by the response,” she says. “There is a genuine excitement about the show, not just because of the story, but because it’s something people can connect with—especially those who are familiar with the Cape Cod lifestyle.”

The project, still under wraps, is already generating buzz for its stylish, grounded performances, and unapogetically bold storytelling. Cape Codders near and far will soon be able to enjoy their next binge-worthy program filmed in a very familiar place.

Julie Craven Wagner is the associate publisher at Cape Cod Life Publications.