Seas the Morning

Rise, shine and dine! What’s better than the irresistible scent of sizzling bacon or just-brewed coffee first thing in the morning? Whether you’re craving a buttery stack of pancakes, a bowl of fresh fruit, or a grilled muffin (chef’s kiss!), the Cape’s breakfast scene delivers. Some of these spots might be new discoveries for you, while others are longtime favorites, but we think you’ll find all of them flipping delicious!

Blueberry Muffin

Cedarville & The Pinehills – Plymouth | Kingston, Pembroke | bluebmuffin.com

After years working as director of operations at Dunkin’ Donuts, perfecting his passion for breakfast and hospitality, Kevin Brown and his wife Rosemarie took a leap of faith and opened a family-friendly breakfast restaurant. That was in 1998, and they’ve since opened three more locations and become as important to the communities they serve as a cup of coffee in the morning. “As a family-owned restaurant, we focus on quality, comfort and connection. And we believe in the goodness of homemade. Everything from our muffins—baked fresh daily—to our evolving specials is made with care,” Brown shares. Unique selections that customers love include a Breakfast BLT and a Street Corn Avocado Toast finished with a drizzle of chipotle aioli. But don’t forget the classics like the Lumberjack combo: a hearty plate of eggs, meat, toast, homefries and oversized pancakes or French toast. From inventive coffee blends to exciting weekend specials, Blueberry Muffin is passionate about making every guest feel at home.

Bourne Breakfast Club

254 Shore Road, Bourne

Although they’ve been open for just under a year, they’ve already made a major impact. Not only by serving up breakfast favorites, but also by reaching a major social media milestone when a TikTok video they made showcasing their popular dishes and happy customers hit one million views. Owner Dawn Pettey had been a waitress for decades when she decided she needed a change. She wanted to try her hand at opening her own restaurant where she could showcase her own ideas. Their chef has over 40 years of experience and offers popular dishes like the meatloaf and eggs or homemade Portuguese hash. They also have several gluten-free options like French toast and pancakes. Pettey is proud of her staff that has quickly grown to feel like family and shares, “We work hard to put out great food accompanied by great service in a fun and friendly spot!” Bourne Breakfast Club is conveniently located just a few miles from the Bourne Bridge. Full of good vibes, they’re eager to welcome guests with a menu of comforting breakfast classics.

Buttercup Cafe

3226 Main Street, Barnstable | thebuttercup.cafe

Nestled in the heart of Barnstable Village since 2020, the sunny yellow decor of The Buttercup Cafe brings a smile before you’ve even sat down to order. If you’re in the mood for a hearty breakfast, a muffin (on the grill of course) or a healthy smoothie—with witty names that give a nod to the nearby courthouse, like the prosecutor, smooth criminal or eyewitness—you’re in luck. Sit and stay awhile or if you’re in the mood for a stroll, grab something to go and walk through the historic village or down the road to scenic Millway Beach. Though it may appear small from the outside, the seating is deceptively spacious; inside it opens up to reveal plenty of room, with both comfortable tables and booths as well as a welcoming counter for guests. A signature dish, their lemon ricotta blueberry pancakes, are topped with house-made whipped lemon ricotta cream and consistently met with rave reviews from patrons. The menu also features specialty coffees and teas, full of flavor and on trend, that reflect the fun and charming nature of the staff. Another popular choice, the Frenchy, is one of their many breakfast sandwiches, crafted with a fried egg, melted cheese, grilled sausage, and pressed between griddled brioche French toast. With fresh, quality ingredients, and a bright ambience, The Buttercup Cafe is the quaint little downtown café that proves that good things come in yellow packages.

Café Chew

4 Merchants Square Road, Sandwich | cafechew.com

Café Chew in Sandwich is a beloved breakfast spot known for its warm, welcoming atmosphere and loyal following. From the moment you walk in, the friendly staff and cozy décor, make you feel at home, and the fresh scent of coffee greets you with a buzz. The menu blends comfort with creativity, and their homemade baked goods are dangerously crave-worthy, but a must. The breakfast sandwiches are legendary—different rolls, different cheeses, different meats—the only problem is in deciding which one to try. Guests can either enjoy indoor seating in a charming café setting, or relax outdoors on the patio—think wrought iron furniture, surrounded by greenery, giving European vibes. Longtime patrons praise the seamless transition from the original owners to the new team, noting that the heart and quality of the restaurant have remained intact. Whether you’re a regular or a visitor, you’ll find it’s not just a place to simply eat breakfast, it’s a place to love it.

Grumpy’s

1408 Main Street, East Dennis | grumpyscapecod.com

Grumpy’s in Dennis has been a beloved Cape Cod breakfast staple for over 30 years, and despite the name, the only thing cranky here might be your stomach before you eat. Conveniently located on Route 6A, it’s easy to find and the perfect stop before a beach day or sightseeing in the Mid Cape area. The menu is stacked with familiar crowd-pleasers like fluffy pancakes and eggs made to order but creative options exist as well, like a Irish Benedict with homemade hash, a Blueberry Coconut French Toast or Banana Split Waffles. The portions are generous, prices are wallet-friendly, and the staff is welcoming and ready to hit you with that much-needed coffee refill. The cozy and classic vibe makes it feel like your favorite neighborhood spot, even if you’re just visiting. Whether you’re a regular or a first-timer, Grumpy’s serves up comfort food with a smile leaving you full, happy, and already planning your next visit.

Hangar B

240 George Ryder Road, Chatham | hangarbchatham.com

Maybe it’s the potato buttermilk donuts you came for, or maybe it’s the house-made jams like Strawberry Thyme, Raspberry Red Wine Vinegar or Vanilla Bean Lemon Curd that pair so well with those aforementioned donuts. Or maybe it’s the specials that center around seasonal produce like cornmeal crusted fried green tomatoes and poached eggs that you heard about. But whatever it is that enticed you to try Hangar B in Chatham, chances are you’ll be back again. The love and attention to detail—whipped butter in ceramic dishes to accompany sourdough bread delivered fresh daily, organic, fair trade coffees, and maple syrup delivered to them in jugs made by friends in Western Massachusetts—that they put into planning their menu is also reflected in their dedication to the community. Working with Monomoy Community Services since the pandemic, they offer help to local families struggling with food insecurity.In a restaurant where bonds to customers and coworkers alike run deep, owner Tracy Shields and her close-knit crew enter their 15th year, excited for another busy season to serve the community they hold so dear.

Loafy Lark

3103 Cranberry Highway, East Wareham | loafylark.com

Loafy Lark

Before you cross over the Bourne Bridge, make it a point to stop and fill up at the newly opened breakfast spot, Loafy Lark in Wareham. This inviting eatery puts a fresh spin on familiar breakfast favorites, infusing them with flair thanks to chef/owner Faye Prapawicha. Formerly a private chef on Nantucket, Faye and her husband—also a skilled chef—are setting out to bring vibrant flavors and top-notch quality to the South Shore’s morning dining scene. The décor is fresh, clean and modern. And the food? For breakfast purists, the menu has plenty of standards, but there are also adventurous dishes like Thai Tea waffles, Uova in Purgatorio, chilaquiles and a variety of creative benedicts. Faye says, “Panang Benedict is one of our signature dishes. A flavorful twist on a breakfast classic, it has a mellow spice paired with fresh basil, and is served on our homemade English muffins.” The list of house-made items is a long one but includes biscuits, muffins, pickles, and all the sauces from hot to hollandaise. Every meal feels special and thoughtfully crafted in an effort to bring you an almost fine dining-like experience for your first meal of the day. Start your morning here with something special—you might find your new favorite breakfast spot before you even cross the bridge.

Moonakis Cafe

460 Waquoit Highway, East Falmouth | moonakiscafe.com

Moonakis Cafe

Hiding in plain sight in East Falmouth, Moonakis Cafe has been serving up breakfast bliss since 1989—and if you haven’t been yet, let this be your sign to remedy that. Beloved by locals and visitors alike, this year-round gem is known for dishes that feel like home with a gourmet twist. From fluffy blueberry pancakes and much loved Cinnamon Roll French Toast to their legendary homemade corned beef hash, the menu appeals to all tastes. The kitchen is full of camaraderie and creativity thanks to chefs who skillfully come up with specials using locally sourced ingredients and scratch-made staples like their Portuguese rolls, scones, and muffins. They even make their own granola to sprinkle atop their Açaí bowls, yogurt and fruit. Owner Jennifer Bohnenberger beams, “Over the years, our passion for great food and community has only grown stronger, and along with my business partner, Bob Sigel, we’ve created a warm and welcoming atmosphere that keeps guests coming back. The quality of our food, our friendly and personable staff, and the sense of family that you feel when you walk through our doors lets you know that everyone is part of the Moonakis family.” And coming this summer, how about fresh summer merch and (drum roll) the return of their lemon poppy seed pancakes and waffles!

The Rail

222 Main Street, Orleans | therailorleans.com

Opening a restaurant in 2020 couldn’t have been easy but the Hadfield brothers are big-picture visionaries with a streak of determination, grit, and heartfelt drive that has helped them cruise into their fifth year of business. The brothers’ combined experience in the restaurant industry shines through in their hospitality and in the flavorful menu they have created. The spirit behind the name of the restaurant has roots in surfing, as the rail of a surfboard plays a key role in how you move and flow with the water—which translates to the laid-back and welcoming vibe you’ll feel when you head in to start your day. The Rail brings something for everyone: inventive handhelds like a grilled breakfast burrito made with your choice of shaved sirloin steak or fresh avocado, scrambled egg, baby arugula, pickled breakfast radish, house picante sauce, and Vermont cheddar, build-your-own artisan omelets, sweet classics served à la carte style, or lighter fare. Each dish, or cocktail (Bloody Mary or mimosa anyone?) is thoughtfully crafted and served with a side of friendly banter. With plenty of parking and close proximity to popular Nauset Beach, The Rail has a knack for turning the first meal of the day into one of the most fun.

Yolqueria

401½ Commercial Street, Provincetown | yolqueria.com

Yolqueria

Breakfast at Yolqueria is an experience like none other, with creations crafted with heart, imagination, and bold, unforgettable flavors. A distinction that sets them apart: nearly everything on the menu is crafted in-house, from the housemade quinoa pancake mix to zesty hollandaise sauce. They proudly source local ingredients whenever possible, including Silloway Vermont Maple Syrup, Provincetown Brewery beers, and Captain’s Daughters’ teas. One of their most requested breakfast items is the Chicken and Waffles, which is no surprise with its hand-battered, perfectly fried crispy chicken paired with light, fluffy waffles. The breakfast menu is largely shaped by Mexican flavors—chilaquiles and Chorizo Breakfast Tacos are favorites served alongside weekly specials that change based on seasonal themes. Sit outside on the patio and watch the colorful world of Provincetown stroll by while you start your day with a delicious meal.Some new menu items are rolling out for weekends in May—but don’t worry, owners Brandon Quesnell and Steve Katsurinis will make sure all your favorites are there to stay!