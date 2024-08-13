Cultivating a Culture

Four decades after starting a business that showcases his passion, Paul Miskovsky celebrates the next chapter of his landscape legacy.

Photo by Hannah Van Buren

For those who know Paul Miskovsky, or have encountered him at any of his frequent community talks and presentations about how to thoughtfully and creatively impact your landscape, recollections of his early days starting his landscape business fresh out of the Stockbridge School of Agriculture at the University of Massachusetts would undoubtedly include his signature impish charm and excitement that often effuses from his persona. “I was absolutely ready to go,” Miskovsky recalls of being ready for everything the natural world had to offer once he had completed his degree 40 years ago. “I was living as a caretaker at Tom Ellis’ house in Sandwich [a popular Boston news anchor at the time], and David Mugar was Tom’s friend and boss that I had gotten to know and was impressed by the work I had done at Tom’s house. David was known for his generosity and for the way he would back someone he believed in. When I graduated, he wrote me a $24,000 check so I could buy a skid steer loader to do work at his home in Cotuit. Right out of the gate, I have worked with really fantastic individuals.”

One of Miskovsky’s first projects 40 years ago in Falmouth was the former Cape Cod Bank & Trust property at the intersection of Palmer Avenue and Jones Road. The highly visible corner lot, now home to Martha’s Vineyard Bank has changed little (a nod to the longevity of the professional’s work) since Miskovsky worked alongside the iconic builder Bill Newton who was building the bank in 1984. “The plantings have really...