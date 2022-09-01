Day Trip: 6A from Brewster to Orleans

From the Bay to the Breakers

Route 6A between Brewster and Orleans follows the crook of the Cape’s elbow along the Brewster Flats to the mighty Atlantic.

As we continue the third and final chapter of our Day Trip series, and wind down through the last two towns on Olde King’s Highway, now known as Route 6A, the hamlets of Brewster and Orleans share recognizable similarities with the previous villages to the west, but the distinct seasonal quality that has defined the Cape for over a century, somehow feels more palpable. It isn’t immediately apparent, but the pull of the proximity of the beach and large expanses of water act like an undertow pulling you closer to a personal rendezvous with the sea.

Windmill Village, at Drummer Boy Park, is operated by the Brewster Historical Society and features scheduled events as well as self-guided tours of Higgins Farm Windmill circa 1795, the 1867 Henry Hopkins Blacksmith Shop and the Harris-Black House from 1795. The self-guided tours are certain to be entertaining and informative when utilizing the Uniguide audio app. Throughout the warmer months, a robust schedule of craft, art and antique fairs set-up on the park’s sprawling, level grounds which also feature walking trails and plenty of vistas overlooking Cape Cod Bay.

The natural beauty in this area is abundant as well as intriguing. For almost 50 years, the Cape Cod Museum of Natural History has been a steward of the Cape’s natural environment as they have led the way for educational outreach for children, adults and organizations in their quest to understand and protect our fragile environment. Exhibits, special events, classes, walks and other nature series are available for members and non-members throughout the year. With access to paths that lead to the bay, and educate along the way, there is no better place to…