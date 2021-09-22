Day Trip: Buzzards Bay

Bourne’s Downtown: A surge of growth and new business is making Buzzards Bay a destination for those looking for an unforgettable day.

When you think about it, the village of Buzzards Bay is really the crossroads between the Cape and the rest of the world. With established routes that connect this area to southern New England and beyond, the outpost of Buzzards Bay, hugging the shores of the world-famous Cape Cod Canal, watched over by the architectural and engineering feat that is the Cape Cod Canal Railroad Bridge and the site of the Massachusetts Maritime Academy, is no longer the by-passed village it once was.

“The Cape Cod Canal attracts over 3 million visitors a year,” reveals Cape Cod Canal Region Chamber, President and CEO Marie Oliva. “The Canal is the biggest attraction by far because it is seven miles long and has a large section that runs parallel to Main Street in Buzzards Bay. That means you have access to businesses along that whole stretch of the Canal, and vice versa for visitors to the area businesses; they also have easy access to the Canal.”

Mahoney’s on Main



Cape Landing Real Estate

Welcome to Main Street! Now that you’ve discovered some of the special places that Bourne has to offer and you realize the potential to find your happily ever after, this family owned and operated brokerage will share their real estate knowledge, expertise and enthusiasm to help you find that perfect home you desire.

248 Main Street • 508-743-2226 • info@CapeLandingRE.com • CapeLandingRE.com

Cape Cod Canal Region Chamber of Commerce

Cape Cod Canal Region Chamber of Commerce

Led by CEO & Chamber President Marie Oliva, the Cape Cod Canal Region Chamber of Commerce mission is to strengthen the local economy by promoting, and guiding businesses to positively impact the well being and quality of life in the community.

70 Main Street • 508-759-6000 • CapeCodCanalChamber.org

Oliva says the recent revitalization the village has undergone is directly tied to a Smart Growth Initiative which creates space and encourages a mix of compact building types and uses: business, retail, and residential. The idea is that affordable residential options and small businesses will naturally co-exist and support each other. Buzzards Bay, with its easy grid of sidewalks along tree-lined streets and untapped views of the Canal, lends itself perfectly to a reinvigorated community plan. Provide an attractive, affordable place to live and surround it with community-focused businesses, and more people will want to live there, which will attract more businesses, and the cycle continues.

Buzzards Bay Bikes

Buzzards Bay Bikes

The athletic adventure source on Main Street for 24 years! This specialty bike store, now operated by competitive racer and head mechanic Kaylen Ballantyne, features Specialized, Yeti, Norco and Intense Cycles, e-bikes and a lot of great gear too! Bike rentals are also available and the crew can tell you where to find the perfect trail for your next ride.

139 Main Street • 508-759-6559 • BuzzardsBayBikes.com

Blended Berry



The office for the chamber that Oliva represents was one of the first indications that the village’s restorations were carefully and thoughtfully considered. The organization occupies the former train station that 75 years ago was a bustling depot with servicemen returning from World War II in search of a vacation or a new start with their wives and young families. Today, the welcoming visitors center has been transformed under the guidance of local architect Anthi Frangiadis who commissioned local artisans to contribute to the unique installation. Hand-painted trompe l’oeil murals grace the walls and public restrooms; a circular reception desk depicts a wooden carved topographical presentation of the Cape Cod Canal in 3D. Just outside the building, the newly created Buzzards Bay Park includes an open grassy area, a gazebo where live concerts are offered on Thursday evenings through the warmer months, and a playground that includes a splash pad for the dog days of summer. An annual free event, the family-and-pet-friendly Cape Cod Canal Days will take place rain or shine on Saturday, September 18th and will feature a 5K road race, a corn hole tournament, food trucks, craft vendors and live music from 11am until 6 pm. One of the most popular new businesses is the newly built Mic’s Main Scoop, an energetic ice cream emporium whose tagline is “Live Salty. Stay Sweet.” It is the perfect descriptor for owner Michaela Michenzi who says her life-long dream was to open an ice cream shop. The tastefully decorated, spiffy shop is a forerunner of the village’s bright future.

Cape Cod Central Railroad

Cape Cod Central Railroad

All Aboard the Canal Excursion Train for a narrated scenic tour, or join us on the Cape Cod Dinner Train which includes a freshly prepared 5-course meal. These trains depart Buzzards Bay Station, travel across the Cape Cod Canal Railroad bridge, and past beautiful areas of the Cape which are only accessible by rail. Visit online for schedule and more information.

70 Main Street Buzzards Bay Depot • Reservations: 888-797-7245 • Capetrain.com

Mic’s Main Scoop



Mic’s Main Scoop

“Live Salty. Stay Sweet.” is the motto at this new and delicious destination on the West End of Main, conveniently next to Railroad Bridge Park with a view to the Cape Cod Canal. Offering a tasty variety of flavorful scoops, classic shakes, and snacks filling enough to be a meal! Dream It, Do It.

100 Main Street • 508-743-2293 • micsmainscoop.com