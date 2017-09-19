Effective teamwork and dedicated design lead to an easy, breezy, and functional, renovation

When Angela Kimball of AP Kimball Construction in Yarmouth Port received a call from Leslie Schneeberger, AIA, an associate principal with Siemasko + Verbridge Architects in Chatham, asking her to supply a bid for a new project they were working on, Kimball had to laugh a little at the moment of Cape Cod serendipity. “The homeowner works out with a friend of ours and asked for a referral for an architect. We suggested a few, including Siemasko + Verbridge,” Kimball recalls. “And now they are looking for a contractor and SV is including us!”

This serendipitous conversation set the tone and pace for what all parties agree was a remarkably successful renovation. The homeowners, a Dennis couple who have survived several significant construction projects during their 31 years of marriage, concur that none of these projects could compare to the ease of this 2016 renovation of their beloved Cape home, where they have vacationed for decades. Despite their experience with renovation, the homeowners knew that they wanted to start with an architect for two reasons. First, because there was a load-bearing wall that would be impacted by a renovation. Second, as the homeowner explains, “We would sit around at night, for years, and imagine countless scenarios, but never really came up with anything, so I knew I needed to have someone help guide me architecturally.”