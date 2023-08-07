Design Simplified

Designer Courtney Brunelle’s House of Coco has mastered the clean aesthetic homeowners are looking for. Clients come to House of Coco Interiors designer Courtney Brunelle for her signature bright and coastal-inspired interior design. But when Courtney places finishing touches on her projects, clients are left with not only custom furnishings and accents personalized to their needs, but a great friend, too—her creative process centers on the needs of the client, so getting to know them is essential. “They become like family,” Courtney says. That feeling was certainly mutual for Debbie, a longtime summer resident on the Cape who needed help with the open layout of the first floor of her new home. After another interior designer recommended Courtney and her design firm, House of Coco Interiors, Debbie reached out and the two got along instantly. “We just connected right away. When she came over, it just flowed and she made it so easy,” Debbie says. “I gave her an inspiration picture and she just took it from there.” Debbie has summered in Dennis since 1994, and after living in the same house near Bayview Beach for several years, she and her husband bought a bigger house on the same street four years ago to accommodate their growing number of grandchildren. The two called in House of Coco Interiors when it came time to decorate the home’s new kitchen, dining and living area in November of 2020. Debbie wanted her living room and dining room space to reflect the light, beachy vibe of Cape Cod. Brunelle helped her create an initial vision board incorporating beige aesthetics with blue and black accents. Throughout the design process, House of Coco Interiors focused not only on Debbie’s aesthetic requests, but the practical requirements of the space, too—like making it easy to clean, and durable…

