Rock Harbor

The Light of the Season

Cape Cod is bursting with precious backdrops waiting to be photographed in the perfect moment. Having visited her family’s Wellfleet home since childhood, Elyssa Cohen cultivated a great love and passion for the Cape. Artistic endeavors in painting and drawing quickly transformed when she picked up a camera at an early age. After receiving a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Photography from the University of the Arts in Philadelphia, Elyssa moved to the Cape full time for eleven years, beginning to share exquisite moments through her lens. Joel Meyerowitz’s work significantly inspired Elyssa’s love of architecture. In 2008, she pioneered her own business shooting luxury homes, yachts, and aviation—capturing everything from small waterfront cottages to expansive mansions. Though now located in Boston, the Cape’s natural landscapes still hold a spot in Elyssa’s soul. “My favorite thing to photograph is Cape Cod, and capturing that light that happens so frequently, but is so hard to capture. That is my passion. Cape Cod really captures my soul.”

For Elyssa, it is all about timing. In reflecting on the best part of photography, she comments, “it is capturing a moment in time that is fragile and presenting it to the world… a moment that really shows Mother Nature’s beauty. It is God’s gift and we are so blessed to be a part of it. I am the vessel that can share that.” Spontaneity guides Elyssa throughout the Cape to her shooting locations. A lifelong knowledge of Cape Cod leads her to stunning views of cotton candy skies, after predicting where the sunlight will be viewed best. “I see the light, I see what is going to happen in the sky, and figure out the space in which I want to capture it.” A previous summer job working on a sailboat in Provincetown taught her all about light, listening to the captain’s extensive knowledge and learning how to apply that to her own work.

Provincetown delivers her favorite scene to photograph a sunset, with the best light at Race Point. Elyssa notes that there are only a few minutes to harness very sharp light. In admiring her work, it is easy to grasp her talent in photographing moments, whether it be in nature’s delicate acts or in intricate architectural craftsmanship.