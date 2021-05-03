Creating gardens across the Cape that emit peace and beauty.

For Julia Esteves, founder of JuliaGarden Design in Osterville, gardening is about telling a story rooted in the history and meaning of a place. In each project, her process is unique and involves closely working with a landscape to discover its true potential. “A planting design should be the expression of the journey through the garden, where you walk, where you pause, as it directs the passage of your emotions. Once we understand the design vision, we are able to reinforce the story through the use of ecological plant communities,” Esteves shares.

Esteves’ widespread experience has refined her skillset and values as a gardener. Under the mentorship of Phyllis Cole of Phyllis Cole Landscapes, she was able to develop her passion for gardening. She then applied her sensibility for aesthetics, balance and harmony as a gardener in Poland. There, she met her husband, Artek, a lifelong gardener and grower, and the two returned to her home town of Osterville and began JuliaGarden Design.

Esteves’ crew members have the title of lead gardeners, as they are charged with understanding the garden as a whole. This ties into their close-knit culture and values of mentoring and learning. JuliaGarden Design appreciates that their long-time clients and new clients expect beautiful, healthy gardens that are resilient, ecological and diverse. “When they meet our knowledgeable, passionate gardeners, and get to know and trust us, then we achieve a great, working relationship,” Esteves says.

This perspective and level of attention is a signature of JuliaGarden Design, whose gardens flourish for generations. “We hope that visitors to the gardens we design and maintain feel welcome and become drawn into the gardens, while experiencing joy and curiosity in the plants, textures, and colors. This last year, our upside-down world has created more desire for spaces with peace and serenity. Our goal is that our lush gardens are calming and quiet for our clients.”

508-428-4185

juliagardenosterville.com