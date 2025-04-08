For the Love of Oysters

Enjoying a fresh oyster is like diving into the ocean on a hot summer’s day. The shores of Barnstable Harbor are where I discovered my love for oysters. When people think of Cape Cod, Wellfleet’s ultra-briny oysters might come to mind, but tucked away deep inside the waterways of Barnstable Harbor, throughout the Great Salt Marsh and Sandy Neck Beach, local fisherman farm over 90 acres and millions of oysters every year. Their flavor is uniquely sweet and highly coveted by regulars at nearby watering holes and by at-home oyster lovers alike.

Over the last decade, Barnstable has become one of the largest oyster producing harbors in the Northeast. What makes it such a desirable geographical area for growing oysters is its placement inside the Great Salt Marsh. The intertidal marsh is so nutrient dense, oysters mature faster, ready to enjoy after just two years, rather than three, and yield a sweet flavor. Huge tidal swings in the harbor create turbulent currents that rush in and out twice a day. Freshwater estuaries line the south and west sides of the inlet, salty Cape Cod Bay boarders to the east, and to the north, Sandy Neck Beach creates a natural storm barrier that protect the farms.

Each day as the tide recedes, wader-clad oystermen launch their flat-bottomed skiffs and head west from Barnstable Harbor into the marsh. At high tide, it’s not uncommon to see catboats tacking back and forth in the area or paddle boarders gliding though the water, you might even find my nephews and me wakeboarding by the floating oyster cages, but at lower tides, the area is populated with fishermen working their oyster grants. Some have floating shacks where they sort, tumble, and clean the shellfish. Tumbling oysters encourages strong growth and increases the depth of the shells’ cups, which allows them soak in their rich salty brine, and helps hold sauces for flavor enthusiasts like me. Like a perfectly designed wine glass, a deep cup of an oyster shell allows the natural brine to hit your taste buds just right.

When developing recipes for Lighthouse Keeper’s gourmet foods, I often look through the lens of flavors to pair with foods found naturally on Cape Cod, especially local seafood. Inspired by the life and recipes of a Lighthouse Keeper on Sandy Neck Beach itself, where oysters adorn the shoreline, and cranberries grow wild in the interior landscape of the 7-mile peninsula; I developed our Cranberry Lime Hot Sauce with raw oysters in mind. A sweet, tart sauce with savory notes like toasted coriander and garlic, it carries a subtle kick of habanero pepper that hits the taste buds right at the end. Our most popular hot sauce, made with locally grown cranberries, it is the ultimate oyster topping for the more adventurous oyster connoisseur. The salty and sweet notes pair perfectly when dribbled into the deep cup of a fresh Barnstable oyster.

For the traditional seafood aficionado, our line of gourmet foods includes a classic tangy mignonette with pickled shallots, made just for oyster sipping, and not one, but two cocktail sauces. While developing a cocktail sauce recipe, there was a big topic of debate… spicy or sweet? We couldn’t decide which we liked more, so we just went with both. A spicy fishermen’s style, and a unique cranberry recipe. Both, rich with horseradish, please the palate with oysters, shrimp and clams alike. These sauces are a staple for any of my gatherings, large or small, especially while enjoying local oysters on Sandy Neck with family and friends. For me, they signify the taste of summer.

Yarmouthport native, Kelly O’Connell, created The Lighthouse Keeper’s brand, which now sells their own Cape-inspired line of sauces, condiments, jams and salts across the country. Lighthousekeeperspantry.com • @lighthousekeeperspantry

In this issue, Cape Kitchen is a collaboration between Cape Cod LIFE and Lighthouse Keeper’s.

Serve oysters raw with one of Lighthouse Keeper’s gourmet seafood sauces or try a baked Oysters Rockefeller.