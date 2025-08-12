From Tide to Twilight: The Glow of Great Design

Digs Design Company appoints a home built by Whitla Brothers Builders with the perfect mix of sophisticated and playful design.

The Cape is full of towns that are evocative of one of those special spaces where time appears to stand still. The tides roll in and out in a steady rhythm that has long drawn summer families to its shores. For one couple, after more than 20 years of cherishing their seaside home in this timeless place, it was time to look ahead. They imagined a future filled with children, grandchildren, and joyful summers spent on the back deck watching the sun shimmer over the water. But before that vision could be realized, they needed a home that could grow with them.

Enter interior designer Jocelyn Chiappone of Digs Design Company and master builder Doug Whitla of Whitla Brothers Builders. Together, they embarked on a full-scale renovation that would transform a beloved home into a true family legacy—one that now glows with warmth, personality, and style. Fittingly, the project has a certain luminosity, evoking the kind of quiet magic that only coastal evenings can bring.

“This house used to be a basic box—poorly built and completely disconnected from the incredible views,” says Doug Whitla of Whitla Brothers Builders. “We reoriented everything to acknowledge the proximity to the water and the incredible views. We took out the massive center chimney, and opened up the interiors. Now, thanks to our collaboration with architect Karen Kempton and Jocelyn, it feels like a proper oceanfront home with soul and personality.”

From the very first meeting, Jocelyn knew this would be a special collaboration; a shared vision anchored in joy. “I knew right away that these clients were going to be fun to work with,” she recalls. “When we met, the wife was wearing a brightly colored top and pants—I knew she would have confidence in bringing joy to her new home.” And it was clear from the start that this project wouldn’t just be about aesthetics; it was about designing a space that honored both personal style and the Cape Cod landscape.

The husband, more reserved but equally passionate, had fallen in love with the home’s setting—a gorgeous pool overlooking the ocean, with a path meandering down to the water. His request? Keep that peaceful essence alive, even as the interiors were completely reimagined.

With this spirit of balance guiding them, the team at Digs Design Co and Chatham’s Whitla Brothers Builders got to work.

The renovation began with a full gut of the interior for a ground-up transformation. The existing fireplace, a central dividing feature of the original floor plan, was removed to open up the first floor and make way for a spacious, family-friendly layout. “They needed the space for their children and grandchildren when they came to visit,” Jocelyn explains. “We wanted it to be open, but still feel cozy and warm.”

Craftsmanship was key. Whitla Brothers Builders elevated the architectural envelope with beautifully detailed coffered ceilings, custom built-ins, and a stunning paneled stairwell that anchors the first floor with understated elegance.

In the kitchen, Jocelyn created a showstopping range alcove trimmed in rich mahogany—a material choice that subtly nods to the nautical heritage of the Cape. That same mahogany reappears on the island, where its warmth plays against crisp cabinetry and refined details. The kitchen counter stools, by Highland House, are covered in durable indoor-outdoor fabric, with Raoul Textiles on the backs for a pop of pattern and protection from little hands.

“We spend so much time in the kitchen that it is always a goal to make it as comfortable and welcoming as the family room,” Jocelyn says. The resulting space is just that—functional and inviting, with a soft sophistication that flows into the adjacent dining area. There, seagrass chairs from Palecek surround a graceful dining table by Somerset Bay, and a whimsical Coleen & Co chandelier floats above it all.

Jocelyn refers to the signature design approach at Digs Design Co as “The Digs Mix.” Simply stated, it is a blend of classic lines with unexpected prints, natural textures with polished finishes, and playful energy grounded in tradition. Throughout the home, that mix shines.

In the great room, a built-in painted in Lulworth Blue by Farrow & Ball houses the television and adds cheerful depth. The millwork doors are finished with caning—a subtle texture that feels coastal but elevated. Sofas and ottomans from Highland House offer ample seating, layered with Ferran pillows that add color and pattern.

The sunroom continues the joyful theme, featuring wicker furniture repurposed from the previous home. Reupholstered with Christopher Farr Cloth and Ferran cushions, and refreshed with paint, the seating feels brand new. Pendant lights by Made Goods and a rug from Barrier Island complete the breezy, inviting space.

Throughout the home, Jocelyn focused on intentional choices that balanced style with sentimentality. “I take pride in adding unique details to each of our clients’ projects that reflect their aesthetic and how they want to live in the space,” she explains.

That personalization continues in the den, where Jocelyn coaxes out the cozy corners and color stories with walls wrapped in a printed grass cloth wallpaper by Thibaut. The room features a large Lee sectional upholstered in two complementary fabrics—one from JANUS et Cie for the cushions and a Highland House base. A leather ottoman, also by Lee, sits atop a geometric Steven King rug.

“Adding a large sectional in a small room can actually make it feel bigger,” Jocelyn says. “And I love to lighten the look by using two fabrics.” The result is a cozy, cocooning space that invites relaxation without sacrificing style.

Just off the main hallway, the powder room is a burst of bold personality. Jocelyn chose a chinoiserie wallpaper by Meg Braff and color-matched the vanity in a saturated coral hue. Sconces by Remains Lighting finish the space with a glimmering nod to old-school glamour.

Upstairs, each bedroom tells a slightly different story. A purple bedroom, with a bed upholstered in Schumacher fabric from Beautiful Bed, glows under a chandelier by Oly Studio. Peter Fasano wallpaper and Visual Comfort lighting complete the playful yet refined look.

In the yellow bedroom, a Lee bed upholstered in Quadrille fabric pairs with a lamp by Dana Gibson and a Chelsea House nightstand for a touch of sunny cheer.

The blue bedroom leans nautical, with a Beautiful Bed frame, a bolster in a beguiling Brunschwig fabric, captivating Thibaut wallpaper, and lamps from Arteriors.

The twin bedroom is equally thoughtful, featuring beds by Beautiful Bed and a nightstand from Made Goods—simple, sweet, and ready for visiting grandchildren.

The primary bedroom offers a serene retreat for the homeowners. Jocelyn kept the palette quiet and let the views do the talking. Thibaut wallpaper and a matching bench provide soft texture, while a Bernhardt bed and Modern History nightstands ground the space. Lamps by Bradburn and a Visual Comfort pendant add just the right amount of sparkle.

In the primary bath, the standout feature is the Ming green tile. Jocelyn echoed the tone in custom spindle mirrors by Dunes and Duchess. The overall feel is one of quiet luxury and deep calm—a perfect end-of-day sanctuary.

Every corner of the home is infused with charm, as the endless details seem to provide the smile of the home, or at least that is what they continually elicit. In the laundry room, a Peter Fasano clothesline pattern wallpaper brings whimsy to a utilitarian space, paired with coordinating green cabinetry. Even the entryway makes a statement, with an earthy abaca rug by Patterson Flynn, a lamp by Palecek, and a chest from Chelsea House. “With extended family and kids always on the go, we made sure every inch worked hard,” Jocelyn adds.

Outdoor living spaces weren’t forgotten either. A series of decks and terraces overlook the water, offering multiple options for relaxing, dining, or watching the moon rise over the bay. Comfortable outdoor seating, layered textiles, and thoughtful lighting extend the welcoming interiors into the salty air.

According to the clients, the results exceeded expectations. “We had an incredibly positive experience with both Digs Design Company and Whitla Brothers,” they shared. “From the start, they took the time to get to know us, and truly understood our tastes and preferences. The result is a home design that perfectly matches our vision.”

So perfectly, in fact, that they brought the team back for their next project—a new primary residence where, by request, many of this home’s elements were lovingly repeated: the open concept, the built-in coffee maker, and even the husband’s favorite chair.

This is more than a beautifully designed home. Simply put it is a legacy by the sea; a testament to what thoughtful collaboration can achieve. With Jocelyn Chiappone’s joyful, layered approach and the craftsmanship of Whitla Brothers Builders, the house now stands as a place where past memories and future dreams coexist.

From tide to twilight, this home radiates the kind of glow that can only come from love, laughter, and a vision fully realized.

Whether gathering at the kitchen island for coffee, hosting friends on the deck, or tucking grandkids into whimsically appointed bedrooms, every inch of this home was designed for living—and loving—fully.

Julie Craven Wagner is the editor of Cape Cod HOME.