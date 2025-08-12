Setting the Stage for Summer

New products from tableware star Caskata make your summer entertaining a breeze.

On a breezy afternoon at the far western tip of Nantucket, where the dunes meet the Atlantic, Chappaquiddick Island looms across the rip, and the sun dips behind Great Point Lighthouse, three creative brands came together to celebrate the seasons that shape their work. Among them was Shawn Laughlin—founder and creative force behind Caskata, a tableware brand rooted in coastal hues and the romance of nature; the women’s lifestyle brand Erica Wilson; and the beautiful gems from Nantucket’s iconic jewelry shop, Jewel in The Sea.

The origin of Caskata is found in Shawn’s coastal childhood. Her brand name isn’t just whimsical—it’s deeply personal. As a child, she spent sun-drenched summers in a storied farmhouse nestled behind the dunes at Wauwinet, within ear-shot of the wild, wind-shaped beauty of the Coskata-Coatue Wildlife Refuge. She’d follow a narrow trail—“the pretty path”—leading from the harbor, through wild grasses, and finally to a tidal inlet she knew as “Caskata. “That inlet, rich with clams, blue claws, and brine-kissed life, was where she first fell under the spell of coastal color and texture. This remarkable stretch of protected land-maritime forests of red cedar and oak, rolling dunes thick with bayberry and beach plum, and the shifting sands of Great Point—left an indelible impression. In naming her brand Caskata, she honors not only the place, but the spirit of these windswept landscapes that shaped her eye and continue to inspire her work today.

Caskata’s design philosophy draws directly from these formative days: the windswept dunes, the shifting palette of the bay, the timeless lighthouses. Each piece she creates is meant to evoke that effortless island elegance and the pleasure of life lived by the water.

This summer, Caskata is unveiling a fresh entertainware line—vibrant melamine trays, bowls, and serving platters designed for al fresco gatherings—from casual deck soirées to festive beach picnics. The patterns, rendered in sunset pinks, driftwood grays, and bayside blues, feel lifted from a Nantucket skyline as the light softens over the harbor.

But the excitement doesn’t stop there. Shawn has partnered with Felix Doolittle, the fine stationary artisans known for their charming watercolor illustrations and hand-crafted paper goods, to introduce a limited-edition line that blends Caskata’s coastal patterns with Felix Doolittle’s signature handcrafted birchwood serving accents. The result? A fusion of high-design and natural elegance—ideal for hosting nights when conversation stretches long into the silver haze of summer dusk.

A Gathering of Island Creatives

Earlier this season, Shawn hosted a small gathering to celebrate the launch—and the spirit of shared inspiration. Her guests included fellow Nantucketers who represent iconic island businesses that have established the familiar connection between the products they offer and an island way of life. Erica Wilson, the brand that is often called “America’s First Lady of Stitchery,” brought her line of comfortable dresses that are perfect for the warm, yet windy days found along the island outpost. Baubles of indulgence from Meg Pearson’s Jewel in The Sea compete with the sparkle from the Atlantic waves crashing nearby.

Picture the scene: Shawn’s new melamine patterns layered on linen, threaded through by embroidery-inspired linens and table accessories. Jewel in The Sea delicately hammered gold charms and necklace clasps reflected the candlelight. Surrounded by the scent of salt air, and the call of gulls, the design professionals savored their shared connection: island-made, creative, effortless yet intentional.

At the gathering, the seaside influence was felt through embroidered napkins that echoed Caskata’s motif, anchoring the evening in craft heritage. Shawn says the get together with the fellow kindred creatives, and the island’s beauty have inspired each of their businesses with their shared love of traditional craft meeting modern table design under one roof.

Erica Wilson’s designs have stitched the island into every thread of her creations, and the jewelry Meg Pearson curates for her clients who flock to her bespoke shop every summer established the tone of excellence and quality.

The Erica Wilson brand represents clothing and lifestyle items that hold dear the heritage the iconic designer established for decades. Her ability to weave nature into design still prevails decades after her passing.

At Jewel by The Sea, the shop is known for one-of-a-kind handcrafted pieces—charms, bracelets, pendants—echoing the island’s windswept shoreline and maritime story. Whether it’s a delicate diamond-accented basket charm or a custom eternity band, these designs capture the sea-salt spirit in gold and gems.

At Shawn’s open-air table, Meg displayed necklaces threaded through driftwood found onshore—each piece a wearable echo of the special place Nantucket holds in so many hearts—from fish-hook earrings set in 14k gold, to the significance behind Whale Tail pendants and basket-top charms.

What united these three brands isn’t just place—it’s material and memory. Whether through porcelain, needle, or precious metal, each designer draws upon past and present memories of Nantucket’s dunes, shorelines, and sunsets.

For Shawn, the new Caskata entertainware and the Felix Doolittle collaboration are about bringing that memory into everyday life—making a simple dinner seem like an impromptu coastal celebration. In Erica’s textile, you see timeless stitch traditions passed down and modernized. In Meg’s jewelry, you feel the Atlantic in every charm, every glint of metal.

Together, these designers offer something beyond objects. They provide story—stories of sunlit dunes, tidal inlets like Caskata, generations crafting by hand, and jewelry born from shorelines. As guests gather this summer, raising glasses on a Caskata tray spotted with oyster shells, they’ll toast not just to design—but to island living, creativity, and shared inspiration. In the summer of 2025, the creatives are aligned under one banner: celebration. They celebrate tradition, material, craft, community—and the island that inspires them. These tabletops served more than food and grog sustenance, they fed the souls as they were storytellers of the island that is their muse.

Julie Craven Wagner is the editor of Cape Cod HOME.