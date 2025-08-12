A Life in Layers

Margie Huggard, owner of Margo’s in Osterville, leverages her decades of design experience to meet the needs of a very special client: herself.

When interior designer Margie Huggard and her late husband decided to leave their waterfront Osterville home and downsize for a more efficient use of space, in the gated community of Willowbend in Mashpee, the move was about more than just square footage or taxes—it was about setting the stage for a new chapter.

“My husband, I think, sort of knew he wasn’t well,” Huggard says, reflecting on their decision to move. “He didn’t say it, but we kind of knew something was off. He wanted to sell the house. So I think that’s what really happened.” His intuitive decision to identify and accomplish a next chapter for Huggard, their children and grandchildren has left a legacy they will enjoy for years to come.

Their search for real estate in the immediate area led them to find a house at Willowbend that, at first glance, seemed an unlikely choice. “It was so bad I could hardly go in it,” she laughs. But as often happens in life and design, things have a way of coming full circle. “Sure enough, we ended up going back to that house. And we gutted it—took down 22 trees. It’s just a totally different house now.”

Working with local builder Bob Fox, and Tim Luff, principal at Archi-Tech Associates in Cotuit, Huggard transformed the dated structure into a home that feels deeply personal and quietly sophisticated. As someone who’s been designing interiors for over 30 years—and running her well-loved Osterville home furnishings...