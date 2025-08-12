Views For Days

McPhee Associates builds a coastal retreat that embraces sweeping views of Buzzards Bay.

Tucked into the quiet western coastline of Falmouth, nestled at the end of a secluded road in the coastal neighborhood of Sippewissett, a new home rises above Buzzards Bay with quiet confidence. Elegant but never ostentatious, it’s a home that honors its setting—sunsets over the water, salt-laced breezes, the hush of conservation land buffering its borders—while offering the perfect balance of sophistication, functionality, and the kind of Cape Cod living that beckons generations to return, season after season.

This new construction project is the product of a creative collaboration among McPhee Associates, architect John Dvorsack, interior design firm Chango & Co., and a deeply involved homeowner with a clear sense of vision. Together, they’ve created a legacy home that captures the magic of coastal living—one room, one view, and one detail at a time.

A House That Embraces the Horizon

“The story of this home begins and ends with the view,” says Rob McPhee, president of McPhee Associates, who served as the project’s builder. “The design intent was always to prioritize that expansive Buzzards Bay panorama. The layout, the elevations, even the finishes—they were all part of that singular vision.”

It’s an ambitious goal, and one that’s realized beautifully from the moment you approach the home. From the quiet lane, the home rises modestly above the low street elevation with a welcoming shingle-clad façade and thoughtfully tapered columns. But it’s not until you pass through the covered entry—where a cable railing nods to maritime materials—that the home reveals its true soul.

Want to read this article and more? Subscribe today to our Digital Edition to gain full access to this article plus every issue of LIFE or HOME for only $9.95. Login Subscribe

Step inside...