Cape-Cod-HOME

Views For Days

Cape Cod Home  /  Summer 2025 /

Writer: Julie Craven Wagner / Photographer: Dan Cutrona 

Views For Days

Cape-Cod-HOME

Cape Cod Home  /  Summer 2025 /

Writer: Julie Craven Wagner / Photographer: Dan Cutrona 


McPhee Associates builds a coastal retreat that embraces sweeping views of Buzzards Bay.

Tucked into the quiet western coastline of Falmouth, nestled at the end of a secluded road in the coastal neighborhood of Sippewissett, a new home rises above Buzzards Bay with quiet confidence. Elegant but never ostentatious, it’s a home that honors its setting—sunsets over the water, salt-laced breezes, the hush of conservation land buffering its borders—while offering the perfect balance of sophistication, functionality, and the kind of Cape Cod living that beckons generations to return, season after season.

This new construction project is the product of a creative collaboration among McPhee Associates, architect John Dvorsack, interior design firm Chango & Co., and a deeply involved homeowner with a clear sense of vision. Together, they’ve created a legacy home that captures the magic of coastal living—one room, one view, and one detail at a time.

A House That Embraces the Horizon

“The story of this home begins and ends with the view,” says Rob McPhee, president of McPhee Associates, who served as the project’s builder. “The design intent was always to prioritize that expansive Buzzards Bay panorama. The layout, the elevations, even the finishes—they were all part of that singular vision.”

It’s an ambitious goal, and one that’s realized beautifully from the moment you approach the home. From the quiet lane, the home rises modestly above the low street elevation with a welcoming shingle-clad façade and thoughtfully tapered columns. But it’s not until you pass through the covered entry—where a cable railing nods to maritime materials—that the home reveals its true soul.

Step inside...

Want to read this article and more?

Subscribe today to our Digital Edition to gain full access to this article plus every issue of LIFE or HOME for only $9.95.

Julie Craven Wagner

Julie Craven Wagner began her experience with Cape Cod Life in 2010 when she joined the sales team after 10 years of working with local businesses on the Cape and Islands with WMVY. In addition to sales, she is the Associate Publisher/Editor of Cape Cod LIFE, Cape Cod HOME, and Cape Cod ART. Growing up on the Outer Cape has given her a unique perspective of life on Cape Cod, from tip to bridge, and that is reflected in her appreciation and presentation of stories found within the pages of our publications. Julie lives in North Falmouth with her husband, Eric, and their yellow lab, Enzo. When she finds free time, she enjoys her Cape Cod life sailing on Buzzards Bay, spending time on the beach in Wellfleet, or exploring Martha’s Vineyard.