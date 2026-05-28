Gather Together

This sprawling Cape Cod home was quite literally designed for big family gatherings—especially the multi-generational kind—where there’s room for everyone to spread out, yet no one ever feels far from the fold. And that’s because the owners, themselves parents to four active children, have an innate understanding of all that a family would want, need, and enjoy doing in a vacation rental.

Scott Cheyne, chief operating officer at Pretty Picky Properties shares that, “Rain or shine, this home was made to be a playground. It was designed to be a place for making memories because that’s what vacations on the Cape are all about.”

With multiple bedrooms and several thoughtfully designed living spaces, the home which was recently renovated, easily accommodates families of all sizes. A walk away from Nauset Beach, popular restaurants, shops, and summer’s favorite treat—ice cream—you may just park your car in the driveway of this Orleans home and leave it idle during your stay.

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From an outside glance, the home welcomes you with its quintessential Cape Cod feel—a front porch swing, comfortable Adirondack deck chairs, an American flag and lush blue hydrangeas. But the simplicity is a bit deceiving as the elaborate property is a multi-structure compound that consists of a main house, guest cottage, pool cabana, office/recreation center, and a freestanding snack shack. Inside, the home offers everything from spots where you can enjoy a leisurely morning coffee and Wordle, to a friendly game of pool. Cheyne reflects on Cape vacations of years gone by, when families would cram into small spaces and share bedrooms and a singular bathroom. Not the case at the home affectionately named Northern Exposure. ...