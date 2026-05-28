Cape-Cod-LIFE

Gather Together

Cape Cod Life  / May 2026 /

Writer: Leslie Hatton / Photographer: Edward Glick 

 

Gather Together

Cape-Cod-LIFE

Cape Cod Life  / May 2026 /

Writer: Leslie Hatton / Photographer: Edward Glick 


This sprawling Cape Cod home was quite literally designed for big family gatherings—especially the multi-generational kind—where there’s room for everyone to spread out, yet no one ever feels far from the fold. And that’s because the owners, themselves parents to four active children, have an innate understanding of all that a family would want, need, and enjoy doing in a vacation rental. 

Scott Cheyne, chief operating officer at Pretty Picky Properties shares that, “Rain or shine, this home was made to be a playground. It was designed to be a place for making memories because that’s what vacations on the Cape are all about.” 

With multiple bedrooms and several thoughtfully designed living spaces, the home which was recently renovated, easily accommodates families of all sizes. A walk away from Nauset Beach, popular restaurants, shops, and summer’s favorite treat—ice cream—you may just park your car in the driveway of this Orleans home and leave it idle during your stay. 

From an outside glance, the home welcomes you with its quintessential Cape Cod feel—a front porch swing, comfortable Adirondack deck chairs, an American flag and lush blue hydrangeas. But the simplicity is a bit deceiving as the elaborate property is a multi-structure compound that consists of a main house, guest cottage, pool cabana, office/recreation center, and a freestanding snack shack. Inside, the home offers everything from spots where you can enjoy a leisurely morning coffee and Wordle, to a friendly game of pool. Cheyne reflects on Cape vacations of years gone by, when families would cram into small spaces and share bedrooms and a singular bathroom. Not the case at the home affectionately named Northern Exposure.  ...

Want to read this article and more?

Subscribe today to our Digital Edition to gain full access to this article plus every issue of LIFE or HOME for only $9.95.

Leslie Hatton

Leslie (Horne) Hatton enthusiastically joined Cape Cod Life in October of 2022. Educated in Mashpee and Falmouth, she graduated from Assumption College and received her Master of Education degree from Lesley College. A former teacher, she has taught middle school, preschool and most recently, fifth grade. She and her husband Tom have three children: Aidan, Colin, and Erin. Their newest family member is Millie, an outgoing, outrageously happy chocolate lab. She loves to talk about all of them so better not ask. One neat tidbit about Leslie is that she is the author of the locally best-selling children’s book Cape Cod ABCs, with over 10K books sold on Cape Cod, the Islands and across Massachusetts. Happiest in the summer with a little sun on her face, she loves being with friends and her family, laughing, drinking and eating all over beautiful Cape Cod.