Not Home. Not The Office. The Collective Co.

On the South Shore, The Collective Co. has become a catalyst for connection—empowering women to build meaningful relationships, grow their businesses, and find community through networking and coworking.

Nestled in the heart of North Scituate, The Collective Co., is a dedicated workspace designed for women that offers coworking and community. Founder Rachael Meyers shares, “It’s a hub where you can plug in, focus, and belong. Bring your laptop, check off your to-do list, or join the conversation.”

400 Gannett Road wasn’t always a picturesque home away from home. Before The Collective Co., Meyers spent a decade immersed in the hustle and bustle of New York City. Although she remembers her time in the city fondly, the Marshfield native was ready to tackle life’s next adventure. “When I got pregnant with my daughter, my husband and I decided it was time to move out of the city and raise our children elsewhere,” Meyers explains.

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Meyers returned to the South Shore with an impressive creative background, having worked as an art director at UNICEF USA, where she gained branding, graphic design, and storytelling skills. At first, the transition felt seamless; she continued her role, relocating her work to Boston while settling into life back home. “A few years later I had my son and realized how hard it is to be a mom and show up professionally every day. I chose to step back from the corporate world and become a full-time mom,” she admits. While raising her children, she began taking on freelance branding and design work, often for former colleagues launching businesses of their own. Meyers explains, “That opened me up to entrepreneurship. I was working with clients, hearing their stories, and seeing what it...