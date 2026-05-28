Seaside Sentiments

Kathy Boudreau Roberts wrote a special letter to us, sharing the poem her father had written to her and her sister back in 1979. His words speak not only to his love for his daughters but also for Cape Cod and the memories they had created over the years. Kathy now resides in Vermont and her sister in Florida, but they hold the Cape close to their hearts through treasured photos, seashells and glass bottles filled with beach sand. We share with you some of her letter and also the touching missive penned by their father, the late George Boudreau, that I’m sure will resonate with so many of you. ~ Leslie Hatton

Growing up, our summers were spent on White Horse Beach in Plymouth. Our grandmother, my father’s mother, had a cozy cottage down a dirt road within walking distance to the beach. We looked forward to walking to the penny candy store, filling small brown bags full of sweets then eating it on our way back to the cottage.

(L) Terry, George (Dad), and Kathy (R)

My father was an amazing photographer—he would wake us up before sunrise and have us ride our bikes to Manomet Point and meet us there in his car. Still half asleep, he would have us get on our bikes and peddle up the hill as the sun was rising. He photographed us riding ahead of the sunrise multiple times as we would moan and groan and he would say, “One more time!” To this day we still talk and laugh about it.

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We would pile all 10 kids into the station wagon for day trips, my Mom with a picnic basket and my Dad with a camera. Our route was...