Village LIFE: Brewster

Beaches, Bikeways, and Beloved Businesses of Brewster

Images as noted

Founded in 1803, the “Sea Captain’s” town of Brewster is chock full of history that is deeply woven into fabric of the community that is established today. About 30 miles from the Sagamore Bridge, the quiet coastal town is best known for its beaches, bikeways, and beloved businesses—many of which have been staples for decades. Whether you’re a visitor taking a solo day trip, planning a weekend away with family, or a Cape Codder looking to explore, there is so much to experience in Brewster.

Brewster Flats/Crosby Landing Beach

Low tide is the perfect time to visit Crosby Landing Beach and the Brewster Flats. Kids can enjoy splashing in the tide pools and finding hermit crabs.

Serving up freshly roasted coffee for over 10 years, Snowy Owl Coffee Roasters is a hometown favorite for good reason. As they are now officially moved into their new location on Underpass Road, you can expect they’ll be serving up the same cozy atmosphere and unique blends of coffee. Café Alfresco, located in Lemon Tree Village, is a great spot to grab a quick breakfast burrito or a panini before the beach. Craving something sweet to kickstart your day? Stop by Eat Cake 4 Breakfast on Wampum Drive for their fan favorite “Brewster Buns,” or refresh with their “Summer Sips” menu. (Pro tip: don’t leave without grabbing a box of treats to go for later!)

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A walk, bike, or drive down Crosby Lane past the historic Crosby Mansion will lead you to Crosby Landing Beach and the sprawling Brewster Flats—on a clear day you can even see the Pilgrim Monument in Provincetown. With 1,900...