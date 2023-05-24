Good Things in Life: Seal-riously Fun!

As many begin to plan their summer vacations to the Cape & Islands, it’s important to remember that even on a rainy day, there is fun to be had. The Discovery Center at The National Marine Life Center in Buzzards Bay is a perfect rainy day activity for family-friendly fun and learning. Photos provided by The National Marine Life Center. With a mission to rehabilitate and release endangered, sick or injured, seals and sea turtles, NMLC works to further the education, conservation and research of these species. Through their Discovery Center the public is able to view educational materials, displays and even watch a live feed of their animals undergoing rehab at the Marine Animal Hospital. “These sick and injured animals are a protected species,” explains Connie Merigo, the president and executive director of NMLC. “When you see a seal in the wild, by law, you’re supposed to stay 150 feet away from them, so it is crucial we don’t socialize them while they’re in the hospital.” With a camera system over each enclosure, they’re able to observe from afar with the exception of when it’s time for feeding and treating them. The Discovery Center has an intern or staff member that does a program in front of the live feed, talking about how the animal came to be stranded, what’s on their health problem list, what NMLC is doing to correct it and what they think the animal’s prognosis is. “It’s a nice way to be able to see the animals that are undergoing rehab,” says Merigo. “When you see and learn about these animals, that’s when you begin to care and that’s how change happens.” The National Marine Life Center is located at 120 Main Street in Buzzards Bay and the Discovery Center will be open late June…

Want to read this article and more? Subscribe today to our Digital Edition to gain full access to this article plus every issue of LIFE or HOME for only $9.95. Login Subscribe