Year Founded: 1828

Currently Exists: Yes

Accessible to Public: Yes

Visiting Hours: Open daily from June 22 to September 7, from 10 a.m. to 5p.m.

Also open on Fridays in July and August, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Also open on weekends from September 12 through October 11 and Columbus Day October 12, from 10 a.m. to 5p.m.

Address: 121 North Water Street