Gunkholing: Photos by Josh Shortsleeve

We have just introduced a new section in our online shop under our Photography Prints: Photos by Joshua Shortsleeve.

On the 1st and 15th of each month our website will feature five new photos by Joshua for your enjoyment. Josh, my and Judy’s oldest son, has been providing photography for Cape Cod Life for some time. However, this is new….to feature five of his photos every two weeks. Let’s keep it interesting.

Shown here is one of his five shots from our first post four weeks ago in April.

Who among us has not enjoyed visiting Woods Hole in Falmouth and taken the Steamship Authority ferry to Martha’s Vineyard? In this photo, the buildings on the left side are primarily Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, bordered by Eel Pond shown past the buildings. The very busy Steamship Authority ferry dock is in the middle of the photo. The ferry is leaving the Woods Hole channel headed for Martha’s Vineyard. Above the ferry is shown Little Harbor, Nobska Lighthouse and Nantucket Sound separating Cape Cod from Martha’s Vineyard.

I hope you will enjoy Joshua’s artistic presentation of the Cape & Islands’ beauty every two weeks.

My Best,

Brian Shortsleeve

Publisher, Cape Cod Life Publications

P.S. Joshua’s photos are available at shop.capecodlife.com and can be ordered in 8” x 10” and also 11” x 14” prints.