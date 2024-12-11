Harbor House Holiday

A historic home in the heart of West Falmouth Village is full of possibility.

Owner Susan Moran

West Falmouth Village is the type of close-knit enclave where even when something new takes root, it is quickly assimilated into the community landscape that lives as it has for centuries. Residents of the village embrace the natural surroundings which offer one of the Cape’s most picturesque harbors, the Shining Sea Bike Path, and white sugar sand beaches. Businesses include a charming library, a small café and ice cream parlor, and anchoring the center: an authentic old-fashioned market. Across the street from the market, the West Falmouth Harbor House stands at attention as it has done for over 100 years.

In 2019 Susan Moran purchased the property and became the next in a very short line of stewards that have overseen the venerable home. Moran has accepted the responsibility for the home which has been host to a variety of multi-use tenants and functions over its most recent history. For the building’s next act, Moran imagines the intriguing features of the structure are uniquely positioned to offer hospitality to groups that are looking to commune while still being able to access the unparalleled experiences the quaint village offers.

“You know, I bought the building really for the purpose of anchoring the community and the village,” Moran explains and says that her original plan to continue offering space to a variety of tenants helped achieve that vision. “These are challenging times for small businesses and particularly for artists, which are such an important element of a community like this. For those reasons, I want to be able to provide opportunities for space in this building that can co-exist with this close-knit neighborhood.”

