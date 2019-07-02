The Splendors of Yarmouth

Cape Cod’s Heart and Soul

Residing nearly smack-dab in the middle of Cape Cod, and stretching from Cape Cod Bay to the north down to Nantucket Sound to the south, the village of Yarmouth prides itself on its rich history and heritage. Established in 1639, it is comprised of the smaller villages of South Yarmouth, West Yarmouth, and Yarmouth Port. One of the most historic stretches of one of America’s most historic roads passes through Yarmouth, and though there is so much that makes up this town, its history is where its journey begins.

The Old King’s Highway, better known to many as Route 6A, runs for roughly 32 miles from Sandwich east through Orleans, before picking up again for a 9-mile run in Truro and Provincetown. The tree-shaded road hugs the northern coast of the Cape and contains numerous historic homes, quaint shops, and celebrated restaurants. Three and a half of those scenic miles lie within the borders of Yarmouth.

The Yarmouth Port section of the Old King’s Highway contains several beloved Cape Cod landmarks. Heading west to east, we start with one of the finest lodging locations the Cape over, Liberty Hill Inn. The nine-room bed and breakfast, located inside a shipwright’s home built in 1825, is not only a four-time Traveler’s Choice winner through TripAdvisor, it is also regarded as one of the quintessential bed and breakfast spots in the entire country. It is a worthy home base for any visitor to Yarmouth.