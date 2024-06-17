Hull of a Scene

Photographer Barry Beder finds art in a very unexpected place—below the waterline of some hardworking vessels.

Neck deep in the cold waters of the Atlantic Ocean, Barry Beder precariously held his camera above the water near the R/V Atlantis ship. However, in the midst of his excitement over hoping to capture the perfect image, he lost his balance and ended up in the water himself—a hazard that occasionally comes with his chosen hobby.

Beder was in his kayak, capturing what he called “HullScapes”—the creative artform in which he photographs boat hulls that have altered over time due to the creative ways that water, and even perhaps the effects that microscopic sea creatures have had on his subjects. His unique photography showcases the colors, textures, and often the idiosyncrasies that occur in nature on the hulls of boats.

While he does not like to self-identify, Beder is most definitely an artist and photography is his chosen medium. Before his move into creative expression, Beder worked as a sports psychologist and stress management consultant. But, after a company buyout, he was left disappointed in the increased bureaucracy in his profession. At a crossroads, Beder realized this was a good at time as any for a change.

Standing with a friend on the deck of a home in Falmouth that overlooked Washburn Island, Beder came to the realization that Cape Cod was the place for him. “I resigned and retired, and I stayed on the Cape. My wife and I moved down here from Boston, and I haven’t looked back. I love the Cape in general and specifically where I am in Falmouth— everything about the water and the beauty, the birds and the fish. It’s just beautiful,” Beder...