While many call Cape Cod home year round, for some, winter in New England is not very welcomed. Come autumn, “snowbirds” start their pilgrimage to warmer weather. For many, Florida or the Carolinas call them home when the weather begins to turn. But after settling in one place for a significant period of time, relocating can be a hassle. Intercity Lines is here to help you manage what may be the most difficult part of moving: car transportation.

A favorite of Jay Leno and Wayne Carini, Intercity Lines has been transporting every kind of car under the sun for 40 years. While Intercity Lines offers their services nationwide, Vice President Dean Wilson says “One of our primary lanes that’s big this time of year is helping people get their cars from Cape Cod to Florida. We’re a small, family owned company and we take a lot of pride in what we do. The same driver that picked up your vehicle will be the same one who delivers it. It’s door to door, so they’ll go straight from your home on Cape Cod to your home in Florida.” Whether you fly south and need to get your car down as well or drive one car but don’t know what to do with the other, Intercity Lines makes it their mission to deliver your car to you, hassle and worry free. Their pride and care is evident in every step they take to transport your vehicle wherever you need it to go. “We take all steps possible to protect vehicles, from using two car covers to nylon straps around the rubber of the tires. We’ve really perfected the car transport process over the last 40 years,” says Wilson. “We have about 30 trailers in our fleet, all driven by hand-picked, experienced drivers. For further peace of mind, all drivers are reachable during transport, clients are updated throughout the process, but can reach out at any time to check in.

The fully enclosed trailers protect vehicles from any kind of road debris or weather damage, while transporting them via trailer prevents added, unnecessary miles from being added. “One major benefit is when we transport your car, it’ll arrive in the exact same condition it was picked up in,” explains Wilson. “We accomplish that by using fully enclosed trailers, covering the vehicle, using seat covers and more. The big benefit is that your car gets down to Florida without a single mile added to it, and without any road debris or rain or risk of accident.” Intercity Lines works with clients’ travel schedules to ensure vehicles are where they need to be, when they need to be there. “We make it easy. You can leave your car with a family member or at a local shop, and we can pick it up from them. That way, you can board your flight without worry, we can pick it up within a couple days, and you can schedule it so the car is waiting for you in Florida.” Moving from one state to another, for months at a time, can mean lots of luggage. An added benefit to shipping your car with Intercity Lines is more “carry on” space. “You can pack your car with up to 100 pounds of items, so you can throw your golf clubs or extra suitcases in your car, and they’ll be waiting for you in Florida,” says Wilson.

Intercity Lines does not take deposits on shipments, allowing for changes in pick up schedules. This became all the more important when COIVD-19 shut the country down, right when most start their pilgrimage back to the Cape. With canceled or delayed flights, Intercity Lines made sure clients had one less thing to worry about. But COVID did change some aspects of how Intercity Lines operates, but only for the better. “We’re following all CDC guidelines with masks and social distancing. The biggest thing is that we’ve developed software the allows us to do touchless pick-ups and deliveries upon request. So now, all paperwork can be done digitally,” explains Wilson. “We stand by our customers and work with our customers, especially through uncertain times. In the spring, when flights were canceled, and the sky was falling, we worked with our clients around their schedules and got them all back to the Cape safely.”

For more information, visit intercitylines.com and schedule your vehicle pick-up!