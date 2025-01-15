It’s all Paws-sible

Del Mar offers several high-end, dog-friendly properties all over Cape Cod so that you and your pet can enjoy vacation together.

Harper and Dad settling in for a Cape Cod vacation. Photo by Jenna Donleavy, @knoxandbear

For dog owners, it’s universally understood that the responsibilities that accompany owning a four-legged friend are similar to those of being the parent to a child. Being a “dog Mom” or a “dog Dad” comes with obligations like feeding, clothing (for some!), entertaining, and ensuring the health of your good boy or good girl. Perhaps tantamount among these jobs, is taking steps to make sure your dog is well cared for if you should happen to go away on vacation. Leaving to take a trip without your buddy can prove to be a tricky task for many dog parents. Plans have to be made not just for your time away, but also for your pet, and therein lay the potential problems. Dogs—just like kids—come with their own set of quirks and habits, and as their caregivers, we usually feel we are the best ones to navigate them. Your options usually boil down to two: do you hire someone to pet sit in your home or do you leave your dog at a kennel? These alternatives are not just costly, but also a little nerve-wracking for dog owners. But what if there was a third option? One in which you could take that much-deserved vacation with all the bells and whistles, but you could bring your doggo along with you, ensuring that he/she gets the attention and care that only you can provide—the best. Enter Del Mar Vacations.

Del Mar Vacations (with plenty of dog owners in the company) truly gets the importance of having your pup along with you for your Cape Cod vacation, as over 25% of their bookings are enjoyed by families and their dogs. As a result, they have several charming properties to offer for renters. One local influencer, Jenna Donleavy understands this concept all too well as she often travels with her three canine besties, Knox, Bear and Harper. Donleavy has found several properties in the Del Mar portfolio that welcome her furry and active family while providing the quintessential Cape Cod experiences that make for great photos and lasting memories. “Smooth Sailing” in North Chatham is just one of their many offerings, and a fan favorite among pet owners, and dogs alike!

With quick and easy access to some of the Cape’s most treasured beaches and nature trails, as well as a vast array of amenities right on site, “Smooth Sailing” checks all the boxes for a fun dog-centric getaway. The home boasts a total of four bedrooms and has the capability to sleep up to ten people as well as their furry friends. A fenced in yard is one of the many perks at this special home, providing families with some peace of mind—allowing dogs the chance to run and play in a safe environment while simultaneously getting exercise and stimulation that keeps them from getting into mischief! (or maybe that’s just my dog?)

Central air keeps doggos cool (and their humans too) and outside, a deck and patio can be a fun shared space—ambidextrous guests can utilize the gas grill while tossing a ball for their dog to fetch. The enclosed outdoor shower is perfect for rinsing off sandy feet or paws, and for people only: a hot tub built into the deck.

Photo by Jenna Donleavy, @knoxandbear

The first bedroom is situated on the main floor and features a Queen bed, TV, a large closet, and en suite full bathroom. Upstairs are three additional bedrooms; one of which is outfitted with a King bed, which could act as a second master. The third bedroom invokes the home’s captivating moniker with its whimsical wavy wallpaper and built-in bunk beds (one full bed and one twin bed) that give a comfy, coastal feel. The fourth bedroom seems perfectly created for sleepover memories with cousins or friends, sporting a total of four twin beds that wrap around the whitewashed chimney in the center of the room.

A wet bar off the spacious kitchen is a perfect space for whipping up your favorite pooch inspired cocktails like a Bulldog Smash, a Great Dane, or the Pink Poodle. For eating out, this home is conveniently located close to some of Chatham’s treasured dining spots that welcome man’s best friend, like Mac’s Chatham Fish & Lobster, Aplaya Kitchen & Tiki Bar, Bistro on Main and Marion’s Pie Shop. With all of these dog friendly amenities, “Smooth Sailing” promises to make for an unforgettable escape for the whole family.

To view the complete listing for “Smooth Sailing” and the other Del Mar properties where dogs are welcome, visit thisisdelmar.com. Del Mar founder, Luke Chapman has also created an entertaining and comprehensive guide to enjoying Cape Cod with your furry friends which can also be found at the same website.

Leslie Hatton is the assistant editor at Cape Cod Life Publications.