A brief history of the Cape Cod Baseball League’s winningest team

Fans of the Cape Cod Baseball League who tuned in to the 2016 World Series between the Chicago Cubs and the Cleveland Indians likely recognized some familiar faces between the foul lines.

Cleveland’s lights-out closer, Andrew Miller, once brought the heat for Chatham, while Cubs catcher David Ross called games for Brewster in 1996. In total, 13 players on the World Series rosters are Cape League alumni, and of those, five once took the field for the Cotuit Kettleers. That’s no scorer’s error: Indeed, Indians Mike Clevinger, Yan Gomes, Jason Kipnis, and Jeff Manship played for the Kettleers just a few summers ago, as did Justin Grimm, now a pitcher for the World Series champion Cubs. If these numbers seem inflated, consider the following two statements: One, according to Cape League statistics, 297 league alumni saw action in Major League Baseball in 2016; and two, the Kettleers, who play their home games in a quiet residential section of a village some Cape Codders would need GPS to find, are the most successful team in Cape League history.

In addition to the big leaguers mentioned above, Cotuit’s roster of alumni-stars goes on and on, and includes Will Clark, Ron Darling, Tim Salmon, Josh Paul, Greg Vaughn, and many more. Terry Steinbach, who went on to play for the Oakland Athletics, was a standout for Cotuit and still holds the league record for hits in a season. Since 1961, these and other athletes from around the country have helped the Kettleers win 16 league titles—the most of any Cape team.

“We’re proud,” says Paul Logan, the team’s president since 2008. “We’re very proud. The Kettleers organization, and games at Lowell Park, is sort of a fabric of the community in Cotuit and the surrounding areas. We have a nice venue and passionate fans, longtime fans.”

In 2016, the Kettleers completed their 70th season in Cape League play. In interviews this fall, members of the community, including volunteers, journalists, fans, and two former players, shared some thoughts, quotes, and anecdotes about their experiences with the team. Most interviewees also commented on Arnold Mycock, otherwise known as Mr. Cotuit Kettleer, who was involved with the team as a volunteer for 66 years before passing away in April of 2016. He was 92.