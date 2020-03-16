Chef Tyler LaChance and winemaker Joseph Carr make a formidable duo, outlining a spirited wine dinner to warm up even the coldest winter night on Cape Cod.



It might sound odd to hear Joseph Carr Wines referred to as a passion project. With over 50,000 cases of high quality, premium wines produced by Deutsch Family Wine & Spirits yearly, Joseph Carr wines has become known for elegant, well-balanced essences. But success is, of course, measured in more than numbers and wine cases. It is found in every sweet sip of cabernet that transports you to the vineyards of Napa Valley or in each whiff of buttery chardonnay that pays homage to the classic old world wines of France. As James Joyce puts it, “The supreme question about a work of art is out of how deep a life does it spring.” For Joseph Carr, opening a winery was a dream and Napa was the pillow upon which he laid his head to ponder the rich flavors he would one day create. Today, it is a reality, and we are all the luckier for it.

With a European sensibility and a Californian sense of flare, Joseph Carr is like a fine glass of wine; but, wherever his mind—and his wines—may wander, his heart remains firmly on the Cape. Locals know him as the friendly face they often see dining at Encore Bistro & Bar—just a short stroll from his Dennis home, and friends know him simply, humbly as Joe. It should come as no surprise that Encore is one of his regular haunts; the food is incredible—the ideal partner to a glass of Joseph Carr wine in the same way that Chef Tyler LaChance makes the perfect mirror to Carr. When these two professionals come together to create a delicious winter wine dinner at Encore, it is cut from the same dreams that Carr built his first winery on.