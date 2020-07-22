Kira Vath, Spencer & Company and adventurous homeowners navigate a remodeling project that is all about days on the Bay.

Overlooking captivating Cape Cod Bay, a home in Brewster is a study in contrasts. Throughout the house, and spilling onto the sprawling patio and decking overlooking the beach, cool blues and whites permeate the space, while the warm oranges, pinks and reds of a setting sun over the Bay flood the rooms with the inescapable glow of a Cape Cod summer. Kira Vath, principal of Kira Vath Interiors in Orleans, and the dynamic duo of Ted and Matt Spencer worked closely with the homeowners to create a dream home that can be enjoyed for generations.

Some partnerships go down in history: Holmes and Watson, Ben and Jerry, Batman and Robin, Bonnie and Clyde. Add to that list, Kira Vath and the homeowners of this stunning home. “This is actually the third home of theirs I’ve worked on. It started maybe 12 years ago when they were building a house in Orleans. They contacted me then and I worked with them from the ground up during the building of that house, and then we furnished the whole thing,” explains Kira. Her relationship with her clients has grown through three houses over almost 15 years. “It’s been wonderful knowing them this long. By this point, we get along great and I really know their tastes, what they like or don’t like,” she continues as she reflects on the ease of working most closely with the wife of the couple. “It really helps because she has such great taste herself and working with her is such a joy. Sometimes I feel like it’s not even a job because it’s just so much fun working with her! And it’s great because he just leaves us alone! He says ‘you just do your thing,’ when it comes to making all of the fun design decisions.” After working together for so many years, Kira has come to understand her clients, utilizing a type of unspoken language, and when the time came to start on their Brewster home, the color scheme looked a little different. “Her favorite color is blue, and it’s funny because when we first started the project, it was a little, ‘Oh,…. I want to do something different than blue’ and we started working on some different color schemes. But I could sense that she wasn’t quite happy, so I said, ‘We just need to go back to blue; there’s nothing wrong with liking blue and always having blue!’ So, it became the blue and white, modern, updated beach house; nice and clean and fresh and summery,” Kira recalls.

The breakfast nook fills with bright sunshine, helping the homeowners and guests ease into their day.

When the homeowners purchased this beachfront property almost three years ago, it looked vastly different. But thanks to the homeowners’ decision to renovate, rather than tear down, and the hard work of Ted and Matt Spencer of Spencer & Company and their team, custom home builders based in Chatham, the house on the Bay feels like new construction in every sense and stands to create lasting memories for the homeowners, their children, and their grandchild for generations to come. “The interior of the house was completely gutted before we were ever involved in the project,” Matt explains. “We added a dormer that dramatically improved the functionality of the master suite, but without any site work or extensive structural changes we hit the ground running.”

“It was a blank canvas for us. Although we do all of the framing for our projects, interior millwork and cabinetry is really the hallmark of Spencer & Company. We worked closely with Kira and the homeowners to design all of the cabinetry, built-ins and vanities,” he continues. “There were regular visits to our millwork shop in Chatham to review cabinet options and trim packages. The final product really pays homage to the coastal location and at the same time embodies more traditional Cape Cod woodworking details.”





The blue and white color palette throughout the house is not only a nod to the homeowner’s favorite color, but enhances and reflects the beautiful water outside

Throughout the home, blues and whites imbue a sense of calm, reflecting the ever-changing canvas of the Bay across all rooms. No room exemplifies this more than the living room. With a sky-high ceiling and panoramic windows, the view is the star of the show. But that doesn’t mean the interior gets to take a break. “You do keep in mind the view when designing a room like that. That’s probably why we went with blue. While blue is her favorite color, it also works well with the blues of the water; it’s a continuation from the outside to the interior. And, at night when the sun is going down and the sky turns orange and pink, it complements the blue as well,” Kira explains of the design process for the living room. “You can often take nature into account, especially when it’s a room where you’re sitting inside, but looking outside. It’s nice to have some of the same colors, instead of really different colors, which could be jarring. So it’s more of a continuation so you feel like you’re still immersed in nature.”