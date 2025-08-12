Mastering the Trade: David Newton

CCH: You are in the unique position of having been in the middle of a successful multi-generational business. Can you touch on what you have learned from your father and grandfather and what you hope to pass on to the next generation?

DN: Both my father and grandfather instilled in me that integrity is paramount—leading by example, never cutting corners, always putting the client first, treating employees like family, and delivering work of uncompromising quality. That philosophy remains at the heart of what we do. As the next generation steps forward, our commitment to excellence and to honoring the trust and relationships we build with our clients and trade partners continues to define us.

David Newton | C.H. Newton Builders

CCH: How would you say your business has not changed through the generations. And how would you say it has changed in ways that the solutions applied impress or educate both you and your father?

DN: At C.H. Newton Builders, the level of dedication and precision we bring to each project is as uncompromising today as it was when the business began. What has changed and evolved are the tools, materials, and technologies that help us achieve and exceed those standards. It’s remarkable to witness how innovation can enhance the art of craftsmanship rather than replace it.

CCH: What principals and commitments do you think led to success with your clients and establishing your place in the Cape building industry as a whole?

Want to read this article and more? Subscribe today to our Digital Edition to gain full access to this article plus every issue of LIFE or HOME for only $9.95. Login Subscribe

DN: From the moment my grandfather and father started the business in 1958, a clear and enduring vision took shape: expertise, customization, and first-class quality. To us, our tagline, “A house is more than a home, it’s an heirloom,” is a philosophy that wasn’t just aspirational, but an...