Writer: Julie Craven Wagner

Mastering the Trade: David Newton

CCH: You are in the unique position of having been in the middle of a successful multi-generational business. Can you touch on what you have learned from your father and grandfather and what you hope to pass on to the next generation?

DN: Both my father and grandfather instilled in me that integrity is paramount—leading by example, never cutting corners, always putting the client first, treating employees like family, and delivering work of uncompromising quality. That philosophy remains at the heart of what we do. As the next generation steps forward, our commitment to excellence and to honoring the trust and relationships we build with our clients and trade partners continues to define us. 

David Newton | C.H. Newton Builders

CCH: How would you say your business has not changed through the generations. And how would you say it has changed in ways that the solutions applied impress or educate both you and your father?

DN: At C.H. Newton Builders, the level of dedication and precision we bring to each project is as uncompromising today as it was when the business began. What has changed and evolved are the tools, materials, and technologies that help us achieve and exceed those standards. It’s remarkable to witness how innovation can enhance the art of craftsmanship rather than replace it. 

CCH: What principals and commitments do you think led to success with your clients and establishing your place in the Cape building industry as a whole?

DN: From the moment my grandfather and father started the business in 1958, a clear and enduring vision took shape: expertise, customization, and first-class quality. To us, our tagline,  “A house is more than a home, it’s an heirloom,” is a philosophy that wasn’t just aspirational, but an...

Julie Craven Wagner

Julie Craven Wagner began her experience with Cape Cod Life in 2010 when she joined the sales team after 10 years of working with local businesses on the Cape and Islands with WMVY. In addition to sales, she is the Associate Publisher/Editor of Cape Cod LIFE, Cape Cod HOME, and Cape Cod ART. Growing up on the Outer Cape has given her a unique perspective of life on Cape Cod, from tip to bridge, and that is reflected in her appreciation and presentation of stories found within the pages of our publications. Julie lives in North Falmouth with her husband, Eric, and their yellow lab, Enzo. When she finds free time, she enjoys her Cape Cod life sailing on Buzzards Bay, spending time on the beach in Wellfleet, or exploring Martha’s Vineyard.