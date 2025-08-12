Shorelines: Woven In Time

On Main Street in Nantucket, where the breeze off the ocean comes in over the cobblestoned streets, sits the iconic shop Nantucket Looms. Author Linda Jane Holden, along with co-owners Stephanie Hall, Becky Jusko-Peraner and Bess Clarke, (daughter of retired owner, Liz Winship) share their beautiful book Nantucket Looms: A Legacy of Style and open the doors of this renowned shop wider than ever, inviting readers into their rich history that captures the meaning of coastal living. “We hope the book invites people to see beyond the postcard views—to notice the everyday joys that make this place special: the beautiful open spaces, the simplicity of an outdoor shower, farm stand produce purchased on Main Street and the idea that a little beach sand and salt air inside your home is perfectly acceptable. These are the details that define the style of Nantucket as we know it, and what we hope people feel more deeply after reading,” professes Clarke.

Founded in 1968 by Andy Oates, a master weaver, and Bill Euler, an accomplished businessman, Nantucket Looms began as a “gift and Christmas shop,” with the mission of preserving the island’s artistic traditions while providing meaningful work for local craftspeople. At the heart of the store was a wooden loom, where weavers created textiles inspired by the island’s natural palette. In 1974, Oates and Euler hired Liz Winship to work during her break from college—little did she know then that Nantucket Looms would become more than just a summer job but would take up a permanent spot in her heart.

As Nantucket evolved from a small fishing community to an elite summer destination, so too did Nantucket Looms change with the times. The shop expanded to...