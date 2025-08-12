Horticulture and History

A centuries-old home stays rooted in the past with a landscape plan planted for the future.

There are homes that tell stories and gardens that whisper them, and on a quiet road in Chatham, the two do so in perfect harmony. This antique home, dating back to the 1800s, has stood the test of time not just because of its bones, but because of the care given to its surroundings. Thanks to the long-standing partnership between homeowners Kevin and Kendra and landscape designer Shayne Sibley (née Watson) of Chatham’s Bedworks Design, Inc., the property’s grounds now reflect both historical reverence and botanical ingenuity.

Sibley has worked with the couple for more than 15 years, witnessing the property’s transformation in two acts: the first, a modest refresh when the old house was still intact; the second, a full-scale reinvention following a historic renovation by the team at Polhemus Savery DaSilva. Throughout both, Sibley served as caretaker of the landscape’s evolving identity—one grounded in heritage, yet unafraid of thoughtful enhancements.

“The house was lifted and completely redone with amazing sensitivity to its original character,” Sibley says. “We did the same with the landscaping. When the construction began, we actually dug up, removed and healed-in all the plantings Kevin wanted to save, especially his old Rose of Sharon shrubs. There was a lot of sentimentality attached to them.”

Indeed, sentiment is woven into nearly every corner of the property. A standout Catalpa tree anchors the front yard, its broad canopy casting dappled shade over a circular clam shell driveway—a design element that feels both intentional and quintessentially Cape Cod. The drive, reimagined under Sibley’s direction, now gently curves around the Catalpa, framing the home...