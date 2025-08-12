Refresh & Reset

Farmhouse Flowers Blanket & Bayside Herringbone Throw Pillow Covers. Photo provided by ChappyWrap.

With an endless rotation of family and friends making their way to your Cape house this summer, it’s time to freshen up your home from the inside out!

Refresh

Your bedroom is your sanctuary and with the arrival of the summer season, a refresh of your bedding is the perfect way to welcome the warmer months—and company filling up your guest rooms!

ChappyWrap’s bestselling Farmhouse Flowers Blanket is the quintessential addition to your bedding rotation. Beautifully spun with olive, powder white and cornflower yarn, the floral-inspired reversible print makes this oversized throw perfect for any room looking to add some farmhouse flair—plus it pairs perfectly with their Bayside Herringbone Throw Pillow Covers.

Chatham’s Bon Matin carries the popular French bespoke brand Yves Delorme—most notably their Luciole bedding set which has quickly become a bestseller at the store for good reason. With earthy hues painting a botanical dreamscape this set paired with coordinating Triomphe Celeste sheets establishes the mood for a soothing snooze in 100% long staple combed organic cotton.

The Charlotte Quilt and matching Charlotte Azure Sham from Mashpee’s FabVilla will add a touch of whimsy and that Cape Cod cottage allure to any bedroom. Featuring blooms of blue, this beautiful bedding set balances the scale of subtle and striking.

The Indian Cotton Denim Paisley Reversible Quilt from Osterville’s Two Webster at Mélange will have you drifting into serene slumber this summer. Handmade in India, this reversible cotton quilt is breathable and beachy. Pair this breezy quilt with intrigue and a pop of color by adding the Indonesian Red Rose Bolster Pillow. Designed in Italy by Lisa Corti and handmade...