Mastering the Trade: LP Building Solutions 

LP® SmartSide®

CCH: When did the company start? And what were the core objectives in creating this company?

LP: LP Building Solutions began in 1972 and introduced LP® SmartSide® Trim & Siding in 1997 with one mission: to create a smarter way to build beautiful, long-lasting homes. The goal was to engineer wood siding that could capture the authentic charm of traditional craftsmanship while standing up to the harshest climates—from coastal storms to winter freezes. Today, LP SmartSide delivers on that promise across Cape Cod and the Northeast, helping homeowners and builders create homes that are both timeless and tough.

CCH: How do your products differentiate themselves from similar solutions in the building industry?

LP: LP SmartSide is engineered for strength and beauty, combining the rich look of wood with advanced protection against moisture, rot, and pests—all critical factors in Cape Cod’s coastal environment. Every piece is treated with LP’s exclusive SmartGuard® process, a four-component system that helps

resist fungal decay, termites, and impact damage.

Unlike fiber cement, LP SmartSide is lighter, easier to install, and available in longer lengths, resulting in fewer seams and a cleaner, more refined look that complements the Cape’s classic shingle-style and coastal-cottage architecture.

CCH: How would you say homeowners respond to the various products you offer?

LP: Cape homeowners love how LP SmartSide enhances curb appeal while protecting their investment. They appreciate the authentic woodgrain texture and wide range of color and style options that blend beautifully with the Cape’s architectural traditions—from weathered coastal charm to crisp modern designs.

Most importantly, homeowners are impressed with how little maintenance is required. In a region known for salty air, humidity, and temperature swings, LP SmartSide provides the peace of...